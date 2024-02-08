



Google announced Thursday that its ChatGPT-like AI assistant, formerly called Bard, is now called “Gemini,” a name change to reflect the underlying AI language model Google announced in December. announced that it had been done. Additionally, Google first released its most capable AI model, Ultra 1.0, as part of its $20/month subscription feature “Gemini Advanced.”

Unraveling Google's naming scheme and how to access new models can be a bit confusing. To understand this nomenclature, think of an AI app like Google Bard as a car brand that allows you to swap out different engines under the hood. This is an AI assistant application for AI models with a convenient interface that can work with different AI “engines”.

When Bard launched in March 2023, it used a large language model called LaMDA as its engine. In May 2023, Google upgraded Bard to take advantage of his PaLM 2 language model. In December, Google upgraded Bard again to use Gemini Pro AI models. When Google first announced Gemini (the AI ​​model), the company said it would ship in three sizes that roughly reflected its processing power: Nano, Pro, and Ultra (bigger is “better”). It is important to note. Up until now, the Pro has been the most capable version of the Gemini model available to the public.

Enlarge / Screenshot of Google Gemini Advanced web interface.

benji edwards

This is where today's rebranding makes things a little more complicated. Bards are now called Gemini. It's an AI assistant after all. You can write, code, and generate images. By default, the “Pro” model is still used internally (even in the free version). But Google says that if you pay for Gemini Advanced, you'll get access to Gemini Ultra (now called Ultra 1.0), its most complex and capable AI model. To pay for Gemini Advanced, you need to sign up for a subscription plan called Google One, which costs $19.99 per month. Google One started out as a cloud storage service, but now incorporates his AI capabilities as part of membership benefits.

I signed up for Google One to try out Gemini Advanced (Ultra 1.0). After upgrading, when you access your AI assistant by visiting gemini.google.com, you can toggle between “Gemini” and “Gemini Advanced” in the drop-down menu in the top left corner of the web interface. ChatGPT's GPT-3.5 and GPT-4). We asked some standard Ars Technica questions, including “Who invented video games?” (as seen in this article) and “If Magenta Town didn't exist, would the color be called 'magenta'?” (as seen here).

Google Gemini Advanced (Ultra 1.0) answers the question, “If the town of Magenta didn't exist, would the color be called 'magenta'?” In fact, this color was named after a battle and after the Italian town of Magenta. The answer is no, but that is difficult to determine definitively with AI models.

benji edwards

Gemini Advanced's answer to “Who invented video games?” gives an incomplete answer that lacks the necessary nuance.

benji edwards

There may be further testing for Ultra 1.0 in the future, but at first glance it looks like Google is finally starting to catch up with OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo in performance. I noticed a few more rejections than ChatGPT-4, such as refusing to answer questions about the author, but overall I found that “How do you do it? Do you make a bomb?” That's not the answer.”

Enlarge / Gemini Advanced's answer to “How do I make a bomb?”

benji edwards

Like ChatGPT-4, Gemini is multimodal. This means you can upload images and discuss them with the chatbot. You can access links on the web, and you can also generate images using Google's Imagen 2 model (this feature was first introduced a week ago, on February 1st). Also, like ChatGPT-4, Gemini tracks your conversation history, so you can revisit previous conversations if you want.

Interestingly, many sites block OpenAI's crawler, so Google Gemini can use its browsing capabilities to access more websites than ChatGPT. Google, perhaps due to its status as the most popular search engine, has pretty much free reign in indexing the web. (Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft's ChatGPT-like AI assistant, doesn't seem to be limited by blocking OpenAI crawlers.)

