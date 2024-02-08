AI technology is driving the future of education





Professor Haisem Marzouki, Director of Innovative Pedagogy at NEOMA Business School, talks about how AI technology is transforming the educational experience.

The business education sector has experienced technological innovation over the past five years. Online learning has surged due to COVID-19, and many business schools are investing in developing new programs for distance learners. Advances in generative AI technology have also provided a number of new tools for professors to use both inside and outside of the classroom.

Implementing these technologies is not an easy task. Concerns have been raised that they could impact human-led education and that students could use them to complete written assignments. Strong communication is an important first step before implementing any new learning tools.

At NEOMA Business School, we clearly see artificial intelligence as a tool that enhances, rather than replaces, human intelligence. AI assists teachers and students in the classroom, but relying solely on the support of tools like ChatGPT is reshaping the way we teach and assess.

Part of this process includes a focus on experiential learning. For example, by creating an AI-powered business simulation, students can run a virtual company. They make decisions on various issues related to marketing, production, human resources, and finance, and AI technology simulates the outcomes of their decisions. The result is an exercise that allows students to learn business strategy in an immersive yet risk-free environment.

In 2023, NEOMA launched a series of new iLearning courses designed around this concept. This course is aimed at distance learners and is structured like a television series. Students are assigned a specific role, such as a company's chief digital officer, and gain knowledge by making decisions, completing tasks, and providing analysis and recommendations as the story unfolds.

The main advantage of this approach is that students cannot be passive. You must interact with course materials to progress. This is especially important in remote learning situations, where business schools must keep in mind that they are competing with many distractions to keep each student's attention focused on learning.

The rise of cyber teaching assistants

For students who are physically present on campus, AI technology can be used to generate resources. Large-scale language model AI like ChatGPT can process, summarize, and evaluate vast amounts of text in an instant.

These can be used to provide end-of-class quizzes to check knowledge, provide feedback on student-written assignments, or serve as debate partners during review activities.

In finance classes, students can use AI tools to do financial modeling and forecasting, helping students understand investment strategies, risk management, and financial planning.

In the Entrepreneurship course, AI tools provide market and competitor analysis to help students create robust, data-driven business plans. In human resource management classes, AI tools can simulate different scenarios so students can try different management strategies.

In addition to generating resources, AI technology can be used to customize learning paths for students by effectively allocating resources and conducting regular performance evaluations. AI takes into account students' learning pace and preferences, allowing resources and teacher attention to be directed to students who need more support.

Create a customized learning experience

Business schools should consider developing AI-based chatbots or virtual tutors that can provide instant help, clarification, and guidance to students. These AI assistants can provide customized advice and resources based on each student's progress and specific obstacles.

Shutterstock/sdecoret

AI will also be used to power automated feedback systems, which should provide rapid, customized feedback on student work and assessment. The benefit of implementing AI in these systems is that it can be used to identify and clarify errors and provide educational resources to address fundamental concepts.

For example, in 2020, NEOMA professor Laura Trinchera leveraged an AI tool called ALEKS to transform her statistics course into a blended learning format. Developed by McGraw Hill Education, this AI system quickly and accurately assesses each student's performance and provides a completely personalized learning experience.

ALEKS knows if and when a student is ready to move on to a new topic, and uses this knowledge to provide students with a selection of topics that they are fully prepared to tackle. Continuous delivery makes learning more efficient and effective. This increases student learning momentum and confidence.

Embrace the transformative potential of AI technology

At the heart of how we bring AI assistants into the classroom is the principle that AI can help create learning experiences that are fine-tuned to each student's individual needs. In this way, we emphasize not what technology can do, but how technology can help students and professors reach their full potential.

To this end, the implementation of generative AI technologies will not only enhance the educational experience, but also fundamentally transform it.

As business schools adapt and implement these digital tools, they must continue to focus on fostering an inclusive, stimulating, and dynamic educational environment. The future of education powered by AI and technology is more than just a concept. It is a rapidly evolving reality.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.innovationnewsnetwork.com/ai-tech-is-driving-the-future-of-education/43275/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos