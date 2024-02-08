Google Pixel Fold now $400 off





Most people don't need to pay premiums for foldable smartphones. But if you have the money and want to take the plunge, the Google Pixel Fold is one of our favorites, and a recent deal brought it down to $1,399. While this is still far from “affordable,” it rivals the biggest discount we've seen so far on his unlocked 256GB model, and it's $400 off Google's list price. This offer is available at several retailers including Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Google's online store. If you need even more storage space, Google offers a 512GB model for $1,519, an additional $400 off. According to the company, the agreement runs until February 24th.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

While not cheap, this deal rivals the low prices we saw on unlocked versions of Google's flip phones during Black Friday.

$1,399 on Amazon

The Pixel Fold was named runner-up in our guide to the best foldable smartphones, with Engadget senior writer Sam Rutherford giving it an 85 in his review last June. Like our top pick, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, this is a “book-style” foldable that functions like a traditional 5.8-inch smartphone when folded in half, but when unfolded You'll see a larger 7.6-inch display. However, compared to Samsung's phones (and the OnePlus Open), the Pixel's display is shorter and wider, making the device generally easier to use like a traditional phone. Folding your phone gives your fingers more room to breathe when texting, and apps and videos look more natural on the cover display. Samsung's screens are bright and vibrant overall, but the 120Hz OLED panel here still isn't poor. However, there is a crease in the center of the internal display.

Additionally, we found that the Pixel Fold's camera and image processing can deliver more accurate and dynamic photos than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open, especially in low-light conditions. It's thinner than a Samsung phone, but slightly thicker than an Open. Like other Pixel smartphones, the Fold runs on a relatively clean and streamlined version of Android. Quite a few of Google's own apps have been adapted to the larger screen, allowing you to run two phone apps side by side. Google has announced that it will provide OS updates until June 2026, plus two years of security updates. That said, the Z Fold 5's UI has more powerful tools for multitasking. And like most Android tablets, it doesn't take long to find apps that aren't optimized for larger displays.

There are other considerations as well. The Pixel Fold isn't slow by any means, but the Tensor G2 chip is a bit outdated, so the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Open offer better raw performance. Battery life is also a few hours worse, plus the bezels around the display are larger. And there's the elephant in the room. All flip phones come with higher durability risks. Despite being more expensive than the best “regular” phones, the Fold is more likely to break, so you need to be extra careful with it. It's also worth noting that Google is likely working on a Pixel Fold 2, but don't expect it anytime soon. That said, if you're currently a fan of foldable smartphones, there's a lot to like about the current Fold. This deal makes it at least a little more accessible.

