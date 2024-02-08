



Published on Thursday, February 8, 2024

CellCipher has developed a new type of organoid model that captures approximately 70 different cell types to enable drug discovery and personalized medicine.

In vitro human models, including organoids and other technologies, allow researchers to study human cells before testing them in humans. Although this is currently being done to some extent, safety studies rely heavily on animal models. In clinical trials, unexpected toxicity due to human toxicity not observed in animal models leads to high failure rates.

CellCipher co-founder Dr Katherine Rose, 21, said there was a real need for models that better predicted how real humans would react. And organoids are one of these promising models.

As commonly described, organoids are groups of cells that model a single tissue, such as the brain or gut. What makes the CellCiphers model different is that rather than capturing just a single tissue, it captures a diverse sample of approximately 70 different cell types from throughout the human body. Additionally, the process of maturing cells to create these models can be lengthy, sometimes taking months, whereas CellCipher can generate models in as little as three weeks.

What this means, Rose explained, is to grow a huge variety of human cells all in one dish and in a very short time frame. We can provide broad insight into the human response to drug treatment and how it affects many cell types.

This allows researchers to ask new and interesting questions, such as how genetic mutations affect drug responses and examine these responses in detail that was previously not possible.

The research team's previous experiments have demonstrated that the 68 cell types that make up MTO closely match known gene expression patterns in human embryonic stem cells, fetal cells, and adult tissues. Using machine learning classifiers trained on data from the MTO Drug Response Atlas, CellCipher can provide thorough toxicity profiles and predict off-target effects.

Rose explained that the startup will initially focus on preclinical toxicity testing, as it requires fewer resources to get up and running and can make a meaningful impact in the short term, and has already completed this project. He noted that there is interest from pharmaceutical companies in adopting the model.

The long-term goal is to add a precision medicine component that specifically leverages the team's unique expertise.

Rose received his PhD in human genetics from the University of Chicago in 2021 and is a staff scientist in the lab of Yoav Gilad, a professor of medicine and chair of the University's Department of Biomedical and Health Informatics. Gilad, who is also a co-founder of CellCipher, is head of the medical genetics division and vice chair of research at the School of Medicine. The pair will be joined by Alexis Battle, a professor of biomedical engineering and computer science at Johns Hopkins University, as his third co-founder. Both are experts in the field of human genomics. Gilad is particularly focused on developing models for understanding genomic data types and developing new statistical and machine learning methods.

Applying this experience to the CellCiphers model makes it a very exciting technology for precision medicine, Rose said. It also has potential applications in clinical trial recruitment, drug rescue, and reuse.

move outside academia

Why a startup? From a science perspective, the team has completed most of the proof-of-concept work to understand the system's scalability. The next question was: What important impact could models and analytical methods have outside academia for the benefit of society?

When Gilad suggested forming a startup, Rose, who had been heavily involved in Polsky Center programming throughout graduate school, said a resounding “yes.” Prior to joining her Fall 2023 Innovation Her Fund, which awarded her $150,000 to startups, she previously conducted due diligence on participating venture companies as an Associate at the Group's Innovation Her Fund. was doing. She also participates in her Polsky Center I-Corps program, initially using another technology, but more recently doing her own work on her MTO system.

All of these experiences happened before I even considered being on the entrepreneurial side. This gave us a deep understanding of what it takes to achieve a viable technology and how to think about the first steps, Rose explained.

One of the early stages of CellCipher was a presentation at Collaboratorium, another Polsky programming event. The Collaboratorium connects UChicago students with researchers, engineers, and faculty who want to explore commercialization opportunities and business applications for their work. Here in 2022, the team connected with undergraduate Jackson Finks, his MBA candidate at Chicago Booth.

This is one of the best things that came out of programming for us, Rhodes said, about getting dedicated and smart people on board.

Following recent investments, CellCipher aims to raise a $5 million seed round to expand into the commercial lab space and sign its first customer deals. In parallel, as part of our precision medicine efforts, we will continue to build an in-house biobank of cells from diverse individuals for population-scale research.

// About the George Schultz Innovation Fund

The George Shultz Innovation Fund, managed by the Polsky Center, provides co-investment funding of up to $250,000 to early-stage technology ventures from the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, Fermilab, and the Marine Biological Laboratory. Learn more about.

Article by Melissa Fassbender, Senior Associate Director of External Affairs and Science Communication at the Polsky Center. Melissa is a former journalist who has held editorial roles at various global publications in the fields of drug development, clinical trials, and design engineering. Contact Melissa by email or via her Twitter: @melfass.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2024/02/08/cellcipher-organoid-better-predicts-drug-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

