Elon Musk's EV company could see Tesla job cuts

Tesla employees are bracing for potential layoffs after executives at the Austin, Texas-based automaker were asked to let upper management know whether each employee's position is critical. ing.

U.S. executives had to make a yes-or-no assessment on the deputy's role last week, according to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg. Sources told the outlet that Tesla appears to have sent out a one-line query for each job after canceling semi-annual performance reviews for some employees.

The request reportedly falls in line with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's emphasis on cutting costs as the electric vehicle market faces a significant slowdown. The news is tough for Tesla, which is losing market share to both traditional automakers and other startups. But it's still a big piece of the EV pie. Tesla shares have fallen about 26% this year, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in valuation.

During Tesla's quarterly earnings call last month, Musk reportedly said the company is between two major waves of growth. The first wave was the introduction of the Model 3 and Model Y, and the next wave is thought to be some kind of low-cost vehicle coming in the near future. I think that means that Mr. Musk also recognizes that the Cybertruck is not a full-fledged vehicle.

Here's how Tesla's employee count has fluctuated over the past few years, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla has nearly doubled its workforce since 2020, with more than 140,000 employees worldwide at the end of last year. The company employs about eight times as many employees as it did in 2016, the year before the Model 3 sedan was launched.

Even as Tesla made some layoffs, its workforce grew nearly 10% last year. In February 2023, the company fired dozens of employees in Buffalo, New York, for labeling data in its Autopilot driver assistance system. The automaker denied that it had laid off employees in response to a union movement announced that week.

About this time a year ago, in a blog post about Buffalo's layoffs, Tesla said it would evaluate employee performance on a scale of 1 to 5 every six months, and terminate poor performers about two months before the evaluation. He said he was planning.

Tesla has regularly cut jobs, even as it continues to hire for certain positions. The company's website has hundreds of job listings.

The move isn't all that similar to what Musk did when he took office with his most recent venture, Twitter. Musk laid off more than 80 percent of the social media website's staff after acquiring the company, now called X. For those left behind, he gave them an ultimatum: commit to the hardcore atmosphere or quit.

As a result, layoffs may occur at Tesla as well.

This article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

