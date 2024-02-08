Google Assistant is powered by AI Gemini





If you felt an earthquake right now, it might have been Google's latest announcement. In one of the biggest updates in Google's history, the company has released the complete version of its next-generation AI model Gemini. Google changes the name of its chatbot from Bard to Gemini, releases a dedicated Gemini mobile app, and launches a premium AI subscription service. But the news that will have the biggest impact on your life is that the company has added Gemini to his Google Assistant. Millions of people will now have voice conversations with one of the most powerful AI models on the market.

Sissie Hsiao, vice president of Gemini Experiences and Google Assistant, said in a press conference that all announcements are big, but this one is the biggest yet. For Google, Gemini is more than just a model. It's a shift in the way we think about cutting-edge technology and the entire ecosystem built on top of it, from the products that impact billions of users to the APIs and platforms that developers and businesses use to innovate. .

The Gemini mobile app is currently available on Android devices, and the company has added Gemini to the Google app on iOS. If you want to use Gemini Ultra, the company's most powerful AI, you can sign up for a $19.99/month plan. And now, across Google's services, nearly all AI is called Gemini. It's a huge shift in how companies want to be perceived.

Until now, Google has kept chatbot technology isolated from the general public. Bard (the chatbot Google just renamed Gemini) can only be used by visiting a special website, and the company even goes out of its way to call all of its AI tools . After nearly a year of caution, Google finally appears ready to give its AI products a near-full backing.

Bard's new name is Gemini, and he finally has a voice.

Google is still concerned about forcing AI on its users, so look no further than Gemini for now. But Google AI will be easier to use than ever before. Once you opt in, you can summon Gemini on your Android device the same way you interact with Assistant by saying “Hey Google” or pressing the power button on certain phones.

It's hard to overstate how big of a change Google giving Gemini a voice is, both from a computing perspective and in terms of how it changes its parasocial relationship with the internet's most powerful companies. is.

It has a strange effect. Google has a personality, and you can talk to it in a whole new way. Of course, you're not actually talking to Google, but it feels like it. For almost a decade, you've been able to talk to Google through Assistant, but its canned responses never felt like a real conversation. Now Google is ready to talk.

We asked Xiao if Geminis have a sense of humor and what their personalities are like. She said she finds people enjoy Geminis, but she didn't go into details.

The Assistant is still there and you can keep the old version if you don't like the changes. However, Google's long-term plan is likely to be to completely replace Assistant with Gemini. Apple is following a similar path. Rumors are circulating that the upcoming iOS 18, scheduled for later this year, will include major improvements that will add AI to Siri.

Bard isn't the only product that has just been rebranded. Duet AIG The AI ​​tool that helps you with writing and other tasks in apps like mail, Docs, Meet, and Drive will soon also be called Gemini. Google has not disclosed a schedule for the change.

Interestingly, Gemini may not be aware that they have a new name.

Shao said models struggle with self-awareness. So what if I ask you your name on Thursday? You may still answer, I'm a bard. I was working on fixing that. This is evidence of the fact that AI remains a tool beyond human control.

Google's new Gemini Ultra costs $19.99 per month.

Google announced Gemini in December, but only the basic and less powerful level Gemini Pro was available. Consumers can finally access Gemini Ultra for a fee.

According to Google, Gemini Ultra is the most advanced AI on the market. According to the company, Gemini Ultra is the first AI model to outperform human experts on a standardized test called MMLU (Massive Multitasking Language Understanding) in a combination of 57 subjects including math, physics, and history. Measure AI knowledge and problem-solving ability. , law, medicine, and ethics.

Google's new AI business looks a lot like ChatGPT. The free version of Gemini runs on the basic Gemini Pro model, just as the free ChatGPT layer runs on his GPT-3.5. If you want the full functionality of Gemini Ultra, it will cost $19.99 per month, which is a fraction of what OpenAI charges for GPT-4.

Gemini Ultra also comes with other perks. It's now part of the new premium tier of Google One, a subscription service that offers more storage and other benefits. Gemini Ultra is available as part of the new Google One AI Premium plan, which includes all the benefits of the 2 Terabyte storage plan. If you want a preview, you can try a 2-month free trial. (Even if you don't need AI, the regular 2 TB plan costs $9.99 per month.)

Your phone is now an AI device.

With Gemini installed on your smartphone, you can carry a full-fledged AI device with you. It's probably not as exciting as you think it is (even if it sounds exciting). Currently, large language models such as Gemini and ChatGPT are suitable for basic writing tasks, brainstorming, image generation, coding, and more. But this is a preview of the new era of computing that will unfold in the coming months, and the effects will be subtle at first and immediate.

For example, the web is already filled with AI-generated garbage text and images. The problem is about to get even more serious. Until yesterday, if you wanted to create AI content, you had to launch a special app or website. It's not a huge barrier to entry, but it's enough of an inconvenience to save us from the worst AI-driven impulses of at least some of humanity. Now you can create your own AI slop with 1 OK Google.

You'll receive a lot of texts and emails written by Gemini, and you'll probably see more graphic AI hallucinations. All in all, the world will be filled with more AI slop than ever before.

But there will also be positive effects. Throughout the history of computers, users have had to translate their thoughts, desires, and intentions into machine language, forcing devices to learn predetermined commands, swipes, and double-clicks. The more our phones become integrated with AI chatbots, the closer we get to a world where our machines not only understand our intentions, but also our friends (or something close to it).

The ultimate goal is to one day be able to use your voice to request your phone to perform various tasks, and no matter how your request is phrased, the phone will most likely understand your request. It's about being able to do what you want. And that is just a vision that is clear from where we stand today. A revolution in computing means people will create apps, functions, and processes that are difficult to imagine today. It's all a distant dream, but Google has brought us one step closer. And if we've learned anything from the last 18 months of AI frenzy, it's that the future is much closer than we think.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

