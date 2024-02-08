



Collaborative Energy Innovation Platform Announces Rebrand and Expert Advisory Board of Executives from Nike, XPRIZE, Transformative Innovators and Entrepreneurs

AUSTIN, Texas , Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Onwardtoday announces a complete rebrand as an energy innovation studio that strengthens its mission to transform the energy industry and achieve a net-zero future. In parallel, a newly created Founding Advisory Board will strengthen the company's growth with a unique perspective to drive the energy transition and expand services to the energy sector and the global climate community.

Onward, formerly known as Studio Create a community for and advance technology to strengthen existing energy resiliency. Resources for resource resilience. It operates by connecting thousands of innovators around the world to tackle tough energy and climate challenges. This single-source platform offers a climate technology startup accelerator program, tackles moonshot energy projects through an in-house innovation lab, provides capital investment to fund new technologies, and coordinates crowdsourcing projects and challenges. and foster collaborative breakthroughs within the global energy innovation industry.

“The new identity is inherent in our very mission to move towards new energy solutions and net zero goals. We’re really looking forward to quickly delivering energy solutions that weren’t possible before,” said Jeff Allyn. , CEO of Onward. “The insights and expertise of our new advisory board will make these solutions even more accessible, fast and effective. We warmly welcome each member to her Onward team. .”

A five-member advisory board will serve as advisors to the company's reinvigorated approach to collaborative innovation in energy and climate technology. They will work in tandem with Onward's management team, advising across strategy, research and project execution, and providing practical guidance to the company's startup accelerator members and climate change project participants. Initial members include:

Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE Foundation XPRIZE Foundation is a nonprofit crowdsourcing solution that solves global challenges through incentivized competitions. She is a serial entrepreneur who has promoted technology and founded multiple humanitarian initiatives. Anousheh serves on the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Future Council and is a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador. Eric Drummond is the CEO and founder of Innovation Corridor. His storied career in emerging technologies and alternative energy has led him to work extensively with our nation's leading national laboratories, the American Energy Innovators Network, and the U.S. Department of Energy. He is an experienced strategic advisor who serves on the boards of plasma fusion energy companies as well as numerous government agencies and NGO organizations. Nils Melquist is an angel investor, analyst, and strategic advisor focused on sustainable investing. He has written extensively on clean energy, global energy transfers, renewable energy, and the green economy. His investment repertoire includes global and advisory roles at the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Loan Programs, Ingalls & Snyder, Deutsche Asset Management, AllianceBernstein, and Citi Smith Barney. Noel Kinder is Nike's Chief Sustainability Officer and an established ESG leader with over 20 years of experience. of experience. He helps other companies become industry leaders in sustainability. Tina Sharkey is a lecturer at USC's Iovine and Young Academy, where she serves on the Business of Innovation faculty. She is a serial entrepreneur and executive who serves in multiple board and advisory roles for high-growth technology-enabled companies.

Founded in 2020, Onward has provided the energy industry with new solutions, resources and opportunities to tackle energy challenges. In the past year alone, Onward has created his 3.5x more efficient oil slick identification algorithm in one-eighth of the time it would take an independent customer to develop it. The company was able to analyze complex oil well data sets in three weeks that would have taken a single employee at a traditional energy company 60 years to evaluate. Now under the guidance of an expert-led advisory board, Onward looks forward to leveraging the insights and expertise of pioneering voices in the industry to further advance these achievements.

For more information about Onward, visit thinkonward.com.

About ONWARD Onward is a company that brings together innovation, collaboration, and energy entrepreneurship with a focus on energy resiliency and the pursuit of a net-zero future. Onward is committed to accelerating the commercial success of scalable innovations that improve energy systems, ensuring we don't harm the planet in the process and helping tackle climate change head on. By inspiring, leading, challenging and investing wisely, we create tangible, measurable and lasting change in energy production and consumption. Onward uses a shell.

Media contact factory public relations, [email protected]

This statement includes forward-looking statements regarding Onward's results of operations and business. These forward-looking statements are forward-looking statements that are based on Onward management's current expectations and assumptions and may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may vary.

