Google will rebrand its Bard AI service to Gemini. Here's what it means:





Google is introducing a free artificial intelligence app called Gemini. This allows people to rely on technology instead of their brains to write, interpret what they read, and perform many other tasks in life.

The arrival of Gemini, named after an AI project announced late last year, means Google is ditching the Bard brand it introduced a year ago. Bard, a chatbot, was an effort by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI to compete with rival app ChatGPT, which was announced in late 2022, but Google said Thursday that Bard will be known as Gemini, adding that it will “become one of our most “I represent talented people.” A model family. ”

Google will immediately release a standalone Gemini app that runs on smartphones and the web running on Android software.

The introduction of Gemini intensifies the battle for supremacy between Google and Microsoft over new AI tools. The companies say they offer new ways for people to be creative, manage tasks like debugging code, and prepare for interviews. Google offers a free version of Gemini, but it also sells a premium model for $20 a month, with a two-month free period to let people try it out.

“We think this is one of the most profound ways to advance our mission,” Sissy Hsiao, Google's general manager overseeing Gemini, told reporters ahead of Thursday's announcement. he said.

Gemini's functionality will be built into Google's existing iPhone search app, but Apple wants users to rely on its Siri voice assistant to handle various tasks.

What does Google Gemini do?

The Mountain View, Calif., company says Gemini is a highly sophisticated AI that can tutor students, provide computer programming tips for engineers, come up with project ideas, and help users find the most It states that you can create content for the proposal. .

Google has said its long-standing voice assistant is here to stay, but executives hope Gemini will become the primary way it applies technology to help users think, plan, and create. He said that

This is Google's next foray into new and potentially dangerous paths, while remaining focused on its founding goal of “organizing the world's information and making it universally accessible and usable.” It shows.

Where can I get Gemini?

The Gemini app will first be released in English in the US, then expand to Asia Pacific next week, with Japanese and Korean versions released.

Is Google Gemini free?

In addition to the free version, there is also a $20/month Gemini Advanced option, which includes an AI technology called “Ultra 1.0.” The $20-a-month service builds on the roughly 100 million subscribers it has around the world, which Google says it has acquired to date, most of whom use additional services to back up photos, documents, and other digital material. He says he pays between $2 and $10 a month for storage.

The Gemini Advanced subscription includes 2 terabytes of storage, which Google currently sells for $10 per month. This means the company thinks his AI technology is worth the extra $10 per month.

What does this mean for Google?

The rollout of the Gemini app highlights the growing momentum to bring more AI to smartphones – the devices that accompany people everywhere – as part of a trend that Google started with the launch of its latest Pixel smartphone last fall. And Samsung embraced this last month with its latest Galaxy smartphones.

It also intensifies a high-stakes AI showdown as two of the world's most powerful companies, Google and Microsoft, compete for dominance in a technology that could reshape work, entertainment, and perhaps humanity itself. There is a high possibility that it will. The battle has already helped add $2 trillion to the combined market value of Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. since the end of 2022.

Google CEO Sundar Puchai predicted in a blog post that the technology underlying Gemini Advanced will be able to outthink even the smartest people when tackling many complex subjects.

“Ultra 1.0 tests human expertise in (massive multitasking language comprehension) using a combination of 57 subjects including mathematics, physics, history, law, medicine, and ethics to test knowledge and problem-solving abilities. This is the first program to outperform the home,” Pichai said. I have written.

What is Microsoft doing with AI?

Microsoft is connecting its Copilot app to Sunday's Super Bowl to demonstrate how AI-powered services can help people unleash their creativity and accomplish many tasks.

“We still have the best model today,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella declared at an event in Mumbai, India. He also seemed to be anticipating the next generation of Gemini releases, saying, “We're waiting for our competitors to arrive. They will arrive. But the fact is, we're the world's leading LLM I have that,” he added.

With the introduction of increasingly sophisticated AI, the technology can malfunction and act on its own, or be manipulated by people for nefarious purposes, such as spreading political misinformation or torturing opponents. There are growing concerns that this may be the case. That potential has already led to the passage of rules to police the use of AI in Europe, and is spurring similar efforts in the United States and other countries.

Google says its next-generation Gemini products have been extensively tested to ensure safety, and the company's commitment to social benefits, avoidance of unfair bias, and accountability to people. It is said to be built to follow AI principles.

