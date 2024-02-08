



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For his innovative leadership and exceptional contributions to the legal and technology fields, Hamid Kohan, President and CEO of Legal Soft, has been named one of The 10. I was honored as a person. The Most Inspiring CEOs to Follow in 2024. Computers With a wealth of entrepreneurial spirit across his software and legal industry domains, Mr. Cohan's visionary approach has particularly revolutionized the way legal services are delivered and experienced.

Prior to his pioneering path to legal technology, Mr. Cohan's career included key roles including Director of Business Development at Sun Microsystems, working with notable leaders such as Eric Schmidt and Carol Bartz. His entrepreneurial spirit further blossomed as Webb's president of Radio, leading the company to an impressive listing on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of $1 billion.

Now at the helm of Legal Soft and founder of Magic Law Group, Mr. Cohan is praised for his innovation, leadership, and unwavering dedication to transforming legal services. His journey from MBA graduate to legal tech disruptor has led the industry by leveraging technology to empower legal professionals and redefine the future of legal staffing and business development on a global scale. We are emphasizing our commitment to bridging the gap.

Mr. Cohan's leadership is about more than steering Legal Soft toward unprecedented growth. It is about setting the benchmark for innovation, customer service and operational excellence in the legal realm. His insights into the future of work, the importance of technological advances, and the role of new leaders in legal services illuminate the path forward for others.

This honor not only highlights Mr. Cohan's significant accomplishments and impact on the legal and technology industries, but also serves as a testament to his visionary leadership and LegalSoft's transformative potential. As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Mr. Cohan's forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence the industry for years to come.

For media inquiries, please email Paniz Rad at [email protected].

About LegalSoft

Under the leadership of Hamid Kohan, Legal Soft is at the forefront of legal technology innovation, delivering comprehensive solutions designed to increase the efficiency and success of legal professionals and law firms. . With a focus on innovative services, Legal Soft is committed to redefining legal staffing and business development to help the legal community achieve unparalleled growth and success.

