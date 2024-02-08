Apple calls its Vision Pro a spatial computer, but what does that mean?





If you're in the US and have an extra $3,500 lying around, you can get Apple's latest gadget, the Vision Pro, but don't call it a virtual reality headset.

Instead, Apple calls Vision Pro a “spatial computer.” If you don't know what that means, you're not alone.

Think of “spatial computing” as an umbrella term that refers to merging the digital and physical worlds in a seamless way.

According to Apple, Vision Pro uses a three-dimensional interface that allows users to see that the digital content they're watching, like movies or social media feeds, exists in the physical world rather than being confined to their phone or smartphone. You can feel as if you are. tablet screen.

Difference between augmented reality, virtual reality, and spatial computing

Although augmented reality and virtual reality both fall under the umbrella of spatial computing, the two terms refer to different user experiences.

Virtual reality allows you to fully immerse yourself in a 3D world that is both digitally simulated and interactive. Louis Rosenberg, a computer scientist and entrepreneur who has spent more than 30 years researching and innovating in the fields of augmented reality and virtual reality, speaks to his CNBC Make It. Rosenberg is also co-authoring a new book titled “Our Next Reality: How the AI-powered Metaverse Will Reshape the World,” which will be published in March.

“It's different from watching a 3D movie; you replace the physical reality around you and interact with it,” he says.

Augmented reality, on the other hand, is when digital content is overlaid onto the real world, usually using a mobile phone camera or AR glasses.

Consider Pokémon Go, a mobile game that uses AR technology to allow users to view virtual Pokémon on their phones. This makes it appear as if the Pokémon is in the player's physical location.

“You get the idea that there are Pokemon monsters around you, but you never lose your sense of disbelief. You can't believe they're actually there, but it gives you the feeling of putting virtual content into the real world.” Rosenberg said.

Vision Pro combines aspects of both augmented reality and virtual reality, but its unique operating system that allows users to manipulate and control apps with their fingers and eyes makes it more than just a mixed reality headset. It has become a computer. says Rosenberg.

“I think Apple's goal is to emphasize the fact that they have additional productivity features, and they're also distancing themselves from their competitors by having different branding,” he said. says.

He added that Apple is positioning the Vision Pro as a full-fledged computer that can serve as a desktop or laptop replacement, rather than a device used primarily for entertainment.

What Apple's Vision Pro suggests for the future

While it may take time for Vision Pro to gain widespread adoption, Apple's entry into the space makes clear that the company believes augmented reality and virtual reality will eventually become mainstream. Rosenberg says.

“My view is that mixed reality, immersive worlds and immersive experiences are inevitable, because we humans weren't designed to stare at a small screen all day long,” he says.

Apple is making a lot of noise with its Vision Pro, but it's not the only tech company experimenting with mixed reality devices. Meta's Quest 3 headset offers a variety of mixed reality experiences, including virtual piano playing on your coffee table and immersive gaming, to name a few.

Broadly speaking, a future in which companies can control everything they see, hear, and interact with through their headsets may require new regulations on how technology is used.

In this imagined future, you're wearing a high-quality headset that blends physical and digital content so seamlessly. This makes it difficult to distinguish between what is real and what is virtual. While walking down the street, you might think you passed a real person drinking a certain brand of soda, but it turns out it was actually a virtual ad for that soda.

“There are a lot of dystopian possibilities,” Rosenberg says. “We definitely have to worry about abuse, and we absolutely need regulations and policies that give people peace of mind that they are not being manipulated by the powers that they are giving to third parties.”

