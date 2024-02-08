Google Bard is now Google Gemini





Say goodbye to Google Bird and say hello to Google Gemini.

On Thursday, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company's AI model, Bard, will be rebranded as Gemini. The company launched Gemini late last year, billing it as “the company's largest and most capable AI model,” and for a while Bard and Gemini existed in parallel. But now Google's entire public AI universe is housed in different variations of Gemini.

“In December, with the start of the Gemini era, we took an important step in our journey to make AI more useful for everyone, setting new frontiers across a wide range of benchmarks for text, images, audio, and video. , Gemini has evolved into more than just a model: from products used by billions of people every day to APIs and platforms that help developers and businesses innovate. We support the entire ecosystem,” Pichai wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, Google plans to build Duet AI capabilities into Workspace, a product under the Gemini umbrella, which is now Gemini for Workspace. Finally, Duet AI for Cloud will also be coming to Gemini “in the coming weeks.”

Gemini is now available on the web in 40 languages, according to Google. Android has a new Gemini app, and iOS also has a Google app. All of this is free and gives you access to the basic version of Gemini. Gemini is exactly what it sounds like and is based on the Pro 1.0 AI model.

For those who want more features from their AI assistant, there's Gemini Advanced, which is based on Ultra 1.0, Google's largest AI model (yes, even if you want to consolidate things under one brand) still find ways to complicate it). Google says Gemini Advanced is “much more capable of reasoning, following instructions, coding, and creatively collaborating.” To use Gemini Advanced, you need to sign up for the new Google One AI premium plan.

This plan costs $20 per month in the US and €22.99 per month in the EU, but for that price you get 2 TB of storage and other Google One premium benefits.

Topic Artificial Intelligence Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/google-gemini-bard-rebrand The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

