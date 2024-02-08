Alphabet's Gemini AI announcement reveals fronts in future chatbot wars





Andrew Boz Bosworth, chief technology officer at Metas, once said that the best product doesn't always win. That's what everyone uses.

It may seem odd to start a story about Alphabet by quoting a Meta executive, but Google executives today previewed the company's plans for the large-scale rollout of its Gemini AI service. As I listened, I couldn't help but think about Boz's line. These will allow him to interact with chatbots powered by Gemini models, as well as use generative AI features powered by models from Google Docs, Gmail, and his other Google Workspace products.

Google likes to promote its most powerful version of Gemini, called Gemini Ultra 1.0, as the world's most powerful AI model. It is true that Gemini is compatible with many different types of media. It can handle images, video, audio, and text better than any other model. Gemini Ultra also slightly outperforms OpenAIs GPT-4 in many language and inference tasks, based on self-reported results from over 20 benchmark tests.

Chirag Dekate, vice president and analyst at technology analysis firm Gartner, said many people mistakenly think Gemini means Google is still trying to catch up with OpenAI and Microsoft. His Bing Chat and its copilot tools in Word and PowerPoint.

What people are missing, Dekate says, is that Google leapfrogged its competitors with Gemini's multimodal capabilities. And Google has some advantages that are difficult for competitors to match. One is YouTube. Its vast video archive is a readily available source of video training data that few other companies have, and is unmatched by Microsoft or OpenAI.

Another is that Google will move its internal AI model generation factory closer to its product development teams by merging its two AI laboratories, DeepMind and Google Brain, and bringing the newly combined Google DeepMind closer to its product development teams, according to DeKate. This means that they are finally showing that it is possible to mass-produce powerful AI models. Being able to develop new AI models quickly could mean staying ahead, or at least not falling behind again.

But what was clear from Google's Gemini announcement is that Google isn't just counting on performance to win the AI ​​chatbot war. This will primarily be fought over three factors that have little to do with the AI ​​model itself: distribution, pricing, and business model.

Google knew it had a strategic advantage over its competitors, Microsoft and OpenAI, and relied heavily on these companies for Gemini's rollout. One of its biggest advantages is Android. Google has 3.6 billion Android users worldwide. And we plan to let you use Gemini as your favorite chatbot or AI assistant. Starting today, users in the US will be able to make Gemini the go-to voice-based digital assistant on their phones, replacing the old Google Assistant. (You can also use this feature through the app if you want; iOS users have to access it through the Google app, which is less convenient.) This feature is coming soon in some parts of Asia. It will be expanded to support English, Korean, and Japanese.

It's a distribution channel that Microsoft can't compete with, so it's smart for Google to focus on it.

The fact that iOS users can't easily choose Gemini as their voice assistant shows how Apple's walled approach to iOS continues to act as a moat. In this case, Apple would have caught up, ditched the current version of Siri, and bought time to develop his own LLM-powered chatbot, which is comparable to GPT-4 and Gemini. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is developing its own Apple GPT model designed to rival his OpenAI and Google's generative AI products.

Google also wants users who want access to Gemini Ultra to pay $20 a month as part of their Google One subscription. This will also allow users to use Gemini-powered features of his Google Workspace products such as Google Docs and Sheets. .

This is expensive, but it's the same amount that OpenAI charges ChatGPT Plus subscribers without integrating into office productivity tools, and what Microsoft charges users who want access to GPT-4-powered generative AI in Microsoft 365 products. That's $10 less than what you would pay. Plus, Google One subscribers get 2TB of storage. Google hopes this bundle of Gemini and other products will encourage consumers to use its AI services instead of OpenAI or Microsoft.

Many enterprise customers of Workspace and Microsoft 365 will likely pay to access generative AI capabilities. However, it is unclear how many consumers are willing to pay such amounts. They certainly won't register more than one such AI chatbot. There's also the question of whether you want to use a different brand of AI chatbot on your personal device than the one you use at work. Many people may want to use the same AI models they are familiar with for both work and personal tasks.

Alphabet just released quarterly results that showed its subscription business is finally starting to see real growth, and the company is keen to double down on its business model. This is also to allay investor concerns that generative AI will eventually obliterate Google's largely ad-driven search business.

Subscriptions make a lot of sense for AI services. When people ask an AI chatbot which new running shoes they should buy, they want to know. Its responses are based on what the bot knows about your personal preferences, weekly mileage, knee weakness, etc., not how much Nike paid to have the shoe mentioned by the chatbot in the first place. . . The best way to align the interests of companies building bots and consumers is to use a subscription model.

But the irony here is that just as streaming companies are falling out of love with subscriptions as consumers reach the limits of their wallets, so too are big tech companies falling in love with subscriptions for AI. That may be the case. This may foreshadow that even premium chat bot services will be subject to harsh evaluations in the future.

Streaming has always been a business where product differentiation is key. That's why Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and Disney have spent billions on exclusive content. And that differentiation has resulted in consumers choosing to watch both “The Queen's Gambit'' and “Ted Lasso.'' So people were willing to pay for both Netflix and Apple TV for a while.

But here, tech companies are essentially spending billions of dollars to have next to no product differentiation. Dekates' comments about Gemini's multimodal capabilities aside, the top AI chatbots all offer fairly similar functionality.

So the winners here will be distribution and price. Google's early moves in this regard seem solid, but somewhat conservative. Google's biggest weakness is the innovator's dilemma. The company has a huge advertising business to protect, and most moves with AI chatbots and personal assistants could cannibalize that business. But on the other hand, the company has a huge advertising business that can subsidize the discounts on its AI products. If I were Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet, I would seriously consider cutting Gemini's $20/month price to even cheaper to $15/month or less. right.

Another advantage Google has, as Dekate points out, is that it runs all of its AI applications on its own custom hardware, the TPU. This lowers computing costs more than Microsoft, which relies primarily on Nvidia's expensive and energy-hungry chips to run its AI services, or OpenAI, which also runs its services on Microsoft's cloud. It means you can potentially have better control. As a result, Alphabet should be able to run its AI products at higher operating margins.

One thing is clear: the AI ​​chatbot wars are just beginning.

