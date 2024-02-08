Google rebrands Bard as Gemini, launches new model and mobile app





Google is rebranding its AI service Bard to Gemini and upgrading it by introducing a new AI model called Ultra 1.0.

Google has also released a mobile app for Gemini.

Sissie Hsiao, vice president and general manager at Gemini, shares in the announcement how people have been engaging with AI since Bard's announcement.

“People around the world are using this to collaborate with AI in entirely new ways,” said Hsiao, highlighting the wide variety of uses, from job interview preparation to creative image generation.

Introducing Gemini Advanced

Google has released a new version of Gemini called Gemini Advanced.

It is powered by Google's latest AI model, Ultra 1.0, which the company calls its most capable AI system.

Gemini Advanced is designed to excel at complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, and creative work. Maintain long conversations and understand context from previous interactions.

Google says Gemini Advanced can become a personal tutor, offering coding advice and helping content creators generate new ideas.

As Google continues to develop Gemini Advanced, users can expect continued improvements including new features, multimodal capabilities, interactive coding, data analysis tools, and more.

The service is currently available in English in over 150 countries, with more languages ​​on the way.

Google One AI Premium Plan

Google announced the launch of Gemini Advanced along with a new premium subscription plan called Google One AI Premium.

This new plan costs $19.99 per month and includes all existing Google One Premium subscription features, including 2TB of cloud storage and access to Google's latest AI advances.

With the new plan, subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini technology within Google's productivity tools like Gmail, Google Docs, Slides, and Sheets.

Mobile access to Gemini

In response to user demand for mobile accessibility, Google is rolling out new apps for Android and integration within Google apps on iOS.

Gemini integrates with Google Assistant on Android devices for a seamless experience and voice control on connected home devices. Similar functionality will soon be available in the Google app for iOS.

Deployment and future expansion

The Gemini app is currently available on Android, with integration within the Google app on iOS expected in the coming weeks. The app will initially be available in English, with Japanese and Korean languages ​​expected to be added soon. Deployment in additional countries and language support is also planned.

Google says it encourages users to try Gemini and provide feedback to improve the experience. The company says it remains committed to responsible AI development, including extensive safety testing and efforts to address bias and unsafe content in accordance with published AI principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-rebrands-bard-as-gemini-launches-new-model-mobile-app/507549/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos