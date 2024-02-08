Google Bard: Introducing Gemini with Advanced Tier and Dedicated Apps





File photo: Google today announced that it will rebrand its AI chatbot Bard as Gemini and also release an advanced tier, Ultra. | Photo credit: AP

Google today announced that it is rebranding its AI chatbot Bard to Gemini (the underlying large-scale language model) and will also release an advanced tier, Ultra, at the same time. The updated Bard will now be called Gemini Advanced. The company will also release a new Gemini app on Android, and on iOS will give users access to Gemini Advanced on its Google app.

In a blog post published by a Google spokesperson, a Google spokesperson explained that Gemini is evolving into more than just a model. We support the entire ecosystem, from the products billions of people use every day to the APIs and platforms that help developers and businesses innovate. And given that the Bard chatbot has become the primary way people interact with AI models, Bard will now be known as Gemini.

When Google released older versions of Gemini called Pro and Nano in early December, the largest and most capable model was called Gemini Ultra. The AI ​​model was to power an updated chatbot called Bard Advanced.

Google says the Ultra 1.0 model on which Gemini Advanced is based is its largest, most powerful, cutting-edge AI model, making it far more adept at complex tasks. Google claims that users can now have longer, more detailed conversations, and that Gemini Advanced is also better at things like advanced coding and has a better understanding of context.

Get started with Gemini Advanced by signing up for the new Google One AI Premium Plan for $19.99 per month. Start with a 2-month free trial. Users will have access to added multimodal features, more interactive coding features, more in-depth analysis tools, and more.

Gemini Advanced is available in English in over 150 countries and territories, with plans to eventually expand to other languages.

Google also plans to integrate the Gemini model into other products such as Workspace and Google Cloud. AI Premium subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more.

Android users can download the Gemini app or opt-in through Google Assistant. Many Google Assistant voice features are now available through the Gemini app, including setting timers, making calls, and controlling smart home devices, with support for more features planned in the future.

Gemini is rolling out in English on Android and iOS smartphones in the US starting today, with full availability expected in the coming weeks. Starting next week, users will have access in more places in English, Japanese, and Korean.

