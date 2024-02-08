Karim Begil wants to empower the world with AI





In an industry that sells on novelty, technology can be surprisingly robust. Many of the largest companies are headquartered in the Northern California Valley, and world-changing innovations are often created by Goliaths like Apple and Google. But in just a decade, decision-making AI company InstaDeep has challenged the status quo. The company, led by co-founder and CEO Karim Begil, has set up shop in Tunis, far from the Bay Area's tech bubble. InstaDeep also operates in the complex realm of deep technology. This means we are creating new technologies through unique scientific and engineering innovations. The company is building decision-making AI systems for enterprises, with potential applications ranging from identifying the most promising drug candidates to test to optimizing power grids for energy efficiency.

InstaDeeps' work not only demonstrates how far AI has come, it also shows what kind of world the technology will create. Veguira, a mathematician who previously worked in the financial industry, founded his company 10 years ago to publish AI research, create new algorithms, and deploy them in real-world ways to achieve deep results in developing countries. The company says it was founded with a team primarily based in China, and said it aimed to prove that technology innovation is possible. Africa.

Today, InstaDeeps' work suggests the areas where AI can best reshape everything from papers on protein binding relevant to drug discovery to robotics research with Google's DeepMind. Although the company has moved its headquarters to London, it maintains a large presence in Africa, with offices in Cape Town, Lagos and Tunis. In 2022, the company, in collaboration with BioNTech, announced an AI-based program that can identify variants of coronavirus of concern an average of two months earlier. Then, in July 2023, BioNTech acquired his InstaDeep for his $680 million.

So it's not really surprising that Beguir is so sensitive to the breadth of AI's possibilities. While ChatGPT's conversational capabilities have wowed people around the world, he is focused on developing technology that serves a broader range of purposes and industries. One of his promising fields is transportation. InstaDeep is working on a project in Germany that aims to use AI to plan train routes and reschedule them in case of service interruptions. Deutsche Bahn says the goal is ultimately to create a nationwide system that can deal with delays more efficiently and run more trains.

Companies that focus on AI and invest in technology are now [disproportionate] Here's the result, Begeer says. The key to ensuring that AI is beneficial to the economy is to get many companies to adopt it, not just the few companies at the forefront of AI development. In particular, he says, AI could bring huge economic opportunities to developing countries. However, if a diverse group of companies does not take advantage of the growth in AI, they may become dependent on technology developed in other countries. As some experts have warned, AI built by a largely white, male, Western workforce has the potential to create AI that doesn't work well in languages ​​spoken by millions of people. There is a risk of embedding bias, such as failure.

For this reason, Beguir believes it is essential that people around the world help shape the technologies being developed so that they better serve communities and minimize the potential for bias. Masu. For InstaDeep, this includes accelerating efforts to build the first natural language processing models for Nigerian and Tunisian languages. Beguir also argues that involving local communities in building his AI is particularly important. He serves as a mentor for his Google For Startups Accelerator and is also a member of the steering committee of Deep Learning Indaba, an organization that builds community around machine learning in Africa. InstaDeep has opened a location in Kigali, Rwanda to tap into more young talent in the region.

If we want to avoid dependencies, and if we want to avoid increasing inequality, which is one of the major risks of artificial intelligence, it's important that multiple communities around the world actually leverage the technology and It's about learning how to use that technology to our advantage. Your own needs, Beguil says. He looks forward to InstaDeeps' success and growing global recognition, allowing large, innovative companies with a significant presence in Africa to build bridges to technology hubs in other parts of the world. The company says it has shown that this is the case, and that it will encourage further investment in similar startups. Beguir says the company has been able to grow so quickly since his founding in 2014, in part because of interest and engagement from local talent.

I believe that when you see positive success stories, positive examples of creativity and innovation, and positive examples that inspire you to go create, things change, Begeer said. say. That's the future I'm fighting for.

