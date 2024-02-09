



Earlier this week, we posted two examples of people being falsely told that posts or searches were related to child sexual abuse material. Earlier this week, another alert said someone at Bluesky had searched techdirt and the results included the line “We believe your search may be related to child sexual abuse.” I thought I found an example. Child sexual abuse or viewing sexual images of children can lead to imprisonment.

I also tried searching on my own, but didn't see the same results until I connected to a Polish server with a VPN and did the following:

As for blue skies, others were quick to agree, pointing out that they had also witnessed it elsewhere in the EU, although not always. It seems to depend on several factors, including whether you are logged in or not.

The whole situation seemed pretty strange so I started investigating what was going on. At one point, a colleague pointed out that it was odd that the warnings were appearing where they were supposed to be in these images. That space is usually for an overview of the page you're looking at. If there are any alerts or warnings, they appear to be fully visible above the search.

And then I realized. This line was not a warning from Google. Google did a terrible job of summarizing the content of Techdirt. Because, remember, I started this by talking about the article I posted on Tuesday about false claims that I searched for CSAM? In the middle of that post, I included the same warning text as Google's warning text. Ta.

In other words, for reasons that no one knows, when Google tried to summarize Techdirt, it just took the quote from one article on the page, and for some categories of searches, it is displayed as a summary of the entire page. I don't know why you would choose that one sentence. How perplexing to choose! And there are things that might cause people not to click on Techdirt.

There's been a lot of talk about how Google's search quality is deteriorating, and this seems to be one example of why. Still, it's a strange method, and another example of why policing information online is so difficult. AI summarization tools can pick up the wrong sentence, and when placed in the wrong context, it can look really bad.

I'm not entirely sure if anything can be done in such a situation. We live in Australia, where internet laws are not upside down. This is just one of the strange things he does. Perhaps the answer is to use other search engines instead of relying on the increasingly unreliable Google.

