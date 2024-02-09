Biotechnology leads major science and technology package to drive medical advances and reduce red tape, driving innovation and growth in the UK





The Secretary of State for Science and Technology will be announcing a number of new announcements to drive scientific innovation. This goes alongside a loud cry to entrepreneurs, businesses, researchers and government that if we don't put science and technology at the top of Britain's priorities, we risk failing to secure long-term growth. . The Department of Science and Technology will mark its one-year anniversary at the end of a week in which significant announcements were made to achieve the UK's strategic advantage in all five key technologies.

$100 million has been donated to biotech companies across the UK to help pioneer new technologies to help prepare for pandemics, innovate agriculture and protect against floods.

The cash will be donated to six new Engineering Biology Mission Hubs and 22 Mission Award projects across the country to address global challenges, drive economic growth, and increase national resilience. We aim to build on the great potential of engineering biology.

This will unshackle scientists by cutting back on red tape so they can spend more time in the lab developing new vaccines rather than filling out unnecessary paperwork. It comes as the government redoubles its commitment to supporting scientific growth and innovation.

During a visit to the UK Biobank in Stockport earlier this week (Wednesday 7 February), Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donnellan outlined the importance of the UK's mission to become a science and technology superpower. A year that saw clear progress in the UK's five key technologies: AI, Quantum, Engineering Biology, Future Telecommunications and Semiconductors.

The Secretary of Science and Technology also announced a series of announcements to further the Department's efforts, including the commitment of 21 million deposits to the world's leading biobank. UK Biobank has received funding for a new robotic freezer. The freezer will be used to store biological data on 20 million samples, further supporting research that is being used to treat diseases such as dementia and Parkinson's disease.

This investment will deliver the long-term transformative change needed to give the UK a bright future and improve economic security and opportunity for all.

Michelle Donnellan, Science and Technology Secretary, said:

Long-term growth is the only way to deliver the public services and improved living standards that all Britons want for themselves and their families.

But history shows that the real drivers of growth are technological and scientific advances, and despite our existing strengths in these areas, we can't pat ourselves on the back and take our eyes off the ball. I can't turn away.

Establishing Britain as a science and technology powerhouse by 2030 is more than just a slogan. This is the goal we must achieve if we want to continue to grow our economy, create well-paid jobs and build a better, healthier and more prosperous future for Britain.

A comprehensive set of new announcements and pledges will be essential to making the UK a science and technology powerhouse by 2030 and driving long-term change across the country.

Other announcements made today include:

Research Ventures Catalyst Seed Funding Winners Announced. Up to $100,000 will be awarded to organizations finding new and innovative ways to fund world-class research and development in the UK. Update to the Science and Technology Framework, outlining progress since its launch last year – with the Government providing record levels of funding for UK research and development of more than $19.4 billion in the past year, with top research Demonstrate that we are helping people spread the benefits of innovation – creating more jobs, opportunity and prosperity across the country. Two UK-led G7 papers published on shared values ​​and best practice in research and development – reaffirming the UK's global leadership in science and technology, ensuring that research is carried out in a way that protects, rather than undermines, national security. I guarantee that there is. We are launching a call for 3 million Metascience grants, with the aim of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the UK’s already world-leading research system. Launch of interactive Innovation Cluster Map – a comprehensive map of innovation activity in the UK, aimed at helping policymakers and investors better understand, engage with and invest in the UK's vibrant innovation ecosystem provides a complete picture.

The measure marks the record $19.4 billion spent on research this year alone, the highest the country has ever seen, and the roughly 250,000 people the field has produced over the past decade. Built on employment (up 41%). According to statistics, the profit per company investing in business innovation grants for Innovate UK alone is more than 3.60 as a direct business profit, and the total economic profit is equivalent to more than 6.20 in his.

Note to editor

The full text of today's announcement from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology is below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/biotech-driving-medical-breakthroughs-and-cuts-to-red-tape-lead-major-science-and-tech-package-to-spark-uk-innovation-and-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos