



Speaking at Open UK's State of Open conference on Tuesday, Mr Onwula outlined Labor's plans to build public trust in emerging technologies such as AI through “targeted and active regulation”. She advocated standardization to give people confidence that technology is safe.

Onwula argued that regulation can foster rather than stifle innovation by creating a level playing field, and prioritized measures to prevent too much power being concentrated in the hands of a few.

“A Labor government will, for example, urgently introduce binding regulation for the small number of companies that develop the most powerful AI models,” she said.

“Our regulatory plan builds public trust and provides safety and opportunity for working people, because just like food and electronics, people have a fundamental trust that technology products are safe. Because you need to get it.”

Mr Onwura also discussed Labor's proposals to create a Regulatory and Innovation Authority to remove barriers to innovation and support small and medium-sized businesses. He noted that some fintech companies are subject to 11 different regulatory authorities.

Onwula, who has an engineering background, described himself as a technology evangelist and “the closest thing to a developer in the House of Commons.”

Highlighting a “deep-seated aversion to proprietary software languages,” she said open source democratizes technology, builds public trust and confidence, and gives people a sense of control over their relationship with the technologies that shape their lives. said that it is important for

He said Labor would focus on digital-based economic growth, which included a long-term commitment to harnessing the full potential of open source and working with the technology industry and academia to develop cutting-edge skills. He said that there is a need to engage in research and development initiatives.

Labour's industrial strategy includes a 10-year research and development program for key institutions to support the development of these partnerships, and there are plans to harness data for the public good, he said. .

Onwura blamed “13 years of adrift” for the government's failure to develop the skills needed by industry. He pointed to Labor's plans to establish Skills England, an organization to replace the current skills department within the Department for Education, in 2022 to oversee support for new skills.

She also spoke about plans for a new high-performing technical university.

Mr Onwula highlighted progress in diversifying the technology sector, but said more work remained to make it fully representative.

Representatives from the House of Lords also spoke at the event. Conservative Baroness Stowell, who chairs the communications and digital select committee, said the government should not take sides between open and closed source technologies.

Computing says:

With very few exceptions, the open source community has long felt ignored and misunderstood by non-technical politicians. So it's encouraging that speakers on both sides of Congress now feel it's important enough to address technology-related events directly. Representatives from other departments of government were also present to learn more.

Computing shares the view that open technology is essential to our economic well-being and the health of our democracy. That's why we were delighted to support the not-for-profit OpenUK as our media partner for this event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computing.co.uk/news/4171709/labour-frontbencher-advocates-open-source-software-regulatory-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

