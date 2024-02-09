Explaining last year's changes to Google ranking factors





This is an excerpt from SEJ's “Ranking Factors 2023” ebook and includes changes and updates to bring it up to date. SEO changes quickly!

Ranking factors are becoming increasingly difficult to fully categorize.

Google now uses the terms “system” and “signals” rather than “ranking factors.”

Google has this to say about how it ranks results:

“Google uses an automated ranking system that examines many factors and signals about hundreds of billions of web pages and other content in its search index to deliver the most relevant and useful results, all within a second. Display.”

There are multiple ranking systems, all of which utilize different combinations of signals.

Google is moving away from a model that determines rankings by a collection of quantitative factors (and has been doing so for some time).

Instead, Google is building a collection of qualitative signals that are integrated to approximate larger human questions and decisions, such as:

Many SEO professionals are numbers people. researchers. data diver. Google releases a little information about its algorithm, but we hang on like limpets.

Over the years, some have even tried to use clues from patent interpretation to decipher the algorithmic effects of everything from social media to co-citations.

But Google's patents are not a constitution.

There is no ultimate document containing the secrets of ranking algorithms. However, I'd love to see a heist movie about stealing algorithms from Google headquarters. (Everyone knows Nicolas Cage will be there.)

Patent interpretation is a great skill and can provide important insights.

However, you need to weigh the business impact of leaning into understanding your audience versus focusing on individual elements.

As algorithms become more complex and AI becomes more sophisticated, identifying the exact source of data used to make decisions will only become more difficult.

This does not mean that the ranking factor disappears. they are evolving.

The basis of the ranking will always be there, but the more complex the system, the less benefit there is in investigating every potential signal.

What the heck happened with “Page Experience” and what is the ranking system?

In April 2023, Google moved some entries from the “Ranking System” document and placed them elsewhere.

page experience. Mobile friendly. Page speed. Security and HTTP.

This change caused some SEO experts to lose their cool.

Google's Search Liaison account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the following statement:

“Here's some guidance on page experience that I shared with a blog post last week.

https://developers.google.com/search/docs/Appearance/page-experience

I'm not saying that page experiences are somehow “deprecated” or that things like Core Web Vitals and mobile friendliness should be ignored. Opposition. It says you need to consider these and other aspects of page experience if you want to succeed with Google Search's core ranking system.

Last week, we also updated our ranking system page. A ranking *system* is different from a ranking *signal* (systems typically use signals). That page listed some things related to page experience as “systems” that are actually signals. They should not have been posted on the page about the system.

Removing them doesn't mean we no longer consider aspects of the page experience. This means that these are not ranking *systems*, but are signals used by other systems.

…

What about the big harvest? The first sentence of the page experience guidance says:

“Google's core ranking system is designed to reward content that provides a great page experience.”

This seems to mean that the change was an organizational issue and not a functional algorithm adjustment.

Ranking systems are a broad application of signals toward specific goals and evaluations.

Ranking systems can use ranking signals, but not necessarily always or for all queries.

“Page Experience” is not a ranking system.

However, it is a collection of ranking signals that multiple ranking systems can use to evaluate and reward pages with a good user experience.

Click Data – Antitrust Litigation and CTR as a Ranking Factor

A software engineer who left Google in November 2022 has been called to testify in an antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Chats can now be seen all over social media about his definitive statement on click data for rankings.

His testimony suggests that Google may be using clicks and other data about interactions on SERPs in its ranking algorithms, and that Google avoids this fact to prevent SEO experts from influencing rankings. I called attention to the fact that

As Law360 reported, this data may not be used for very long. A former Google employee said that “things are changing rapidly” and that Google now has a system in place that can train users without their data as well.

“Great,” I thought to myself. “How many conclusions do we need to reevaluate?”

Thankfully, nothing so far. My first thought was he was CTR, but even with new information I'm still skeptical about CTR as a ranking factor.

There are differences between live ranking signals and the data used for analysis.

Former Google Search Quality team member Pedro Diaz has a great perspective on this, writing in a LinkedIn post:

“There are some differences:

Use signals directly in rankings.Look at your data and evaluate which parts will help your rankings” LinkedIn screenshot, October 2023

Using data to analyze results and train algorithms is very different from actually using data in results delivery. These signals are more likely to be used for training and evaluation purposes than for actual result ordering.

Rather than just focusing on click metrics as a direct ranking signal, consider them as a measure of how users interact with your page. Because that's what matters. So, in any case, it is considered important.

If you're focused on what's important like content, authority, and user experience, your overall strategy shouldn't change depending on whether click-through rate or other user behavior is a ranking factor.

We have no control over click data. Can be used for measurement only.

There is increasing reason to believe that “click data” is used in search as a feedback mechanism, but focusing on it as a needle for movement is unhelpful. Just like Google, use it as an evaluation tool.

User signals in search

With each new incident that comes to light, the issue of user data seems to become more open to speculation.

When it comes to Appen, I see arguments going both ways. Perhaps Google plans to rely on automated algorithms to aggregate user data rather than human quality ratings.

Or it may simply speak to a decision to cut staff or cut costs in the midst of an adverse legal ruling.

The decline in search result quality, in my opinion, goes against the idea that user behavior data is a ranking factor.

There are so many people who are not satisfied with their search results.

In this case, an algorithm that takes user behavior into account should see this and adjust accordingly. This shows four alternative situations in my head.

To use technical terminology, the algorithm is completely dysfunctional. User behavior and click data are not direct ranking signals. Both of the above. In the fourth situation, you need to read Google's recent announcement about the upcoming Gemini AI model and guess what it means. At the end of this post is the following statement:

“We have already started experimenting with Gemini in Search, which has resulted in a faster search generative experience (SGE) for our users, reduced English language latency in the US by 40%, and improved quality. ”

Two things are happening here.

“We have already started experimenting with Gemini in search…” “…speeding up search generative experiences (SGE)…”

Gemini is at least in the lab. Are some of those elements also included in live search?

Will the release of Gemini be a precursor to the release of SGE?

This is happening rapidly. Google may have decided that its current algorithm could not solve the current problem and instead moved forward as quickly as possible with Gemini. This can change our knowledge of ranking signals and systems.

Will Google use click/behavior data as a ranking signal in the future?

There are still arguments to support the fact that Google uses, or at least wants to use, behavioral data to rank content.

In fact, it's objectively true that YouTube search already does this.

Engagement is one of the three pillars of YouTube search. On YouTube, user engagement signals collectively directly impact the ranking of videos on the platform.

When explaining how YouTube's search algorithm works, the documentation says:

“YouTube Search prioritizes three key factors to deliver the best search results: relevance, engagement, and quality. These three factors have different importance depending on the type of search. given.

We look at many factors to estimate relevance, including the title, tags, description, and how well the video content matches the search query.

Engagement signals are a valuable way to determine relevance. We incorporate aggregate engagement signals from our users. That is, we may look at the duration of a particular video in response to a particular query to determine whether that video is considered relevant to the query by other users.

Finally, when it comes to quality, our system is designed to identify signals that help determine which channels demonstrate expertise, authority, and trustworthiness on a particular topic. ”

In its documentation for creators on how to grow your channel, YouTube says:

“Fun fact: Our algorithm pays attention to the viewer, not the video.

So instead of trying to create videos that satisfy the algorithm, focus on creating videos that satisfy your audience. ”

This is a pretty good sign that Google would absolutely use search behavior and click signals if they could reliably do so.

Therein lies the problem. With YouTube, all the data you need is there, contained within the platform.

This doesn't apply to Google Search, as not all websites use Google Analytics and not all users use Chrome.

Additionally, it's much easier to interpret positive and negative engagement behaviors with video than with text.

I believe two things are true:

Google knows that direct feedback from users is the best way to determine whether content is “good” and, where possible, we implement this into the ordering of live search results. intend to do something. Currently, and previously, this was not possible algorithmically.

Further developments in AI may offer new solutions.

This is a very roundabout way of saying it.

User behavior data will probably be used in search to fine-tune and evaluate results, but probably not to make distribution decisions at that point. Even if it's used this way, it doesn't really matter because engagement can only be controlled by creating better content, and that should be your goal anyway.

The more interesting question now is how on earth do we, as SEO experts, advise people to follow content best practices while search results seem to reward spam?

Still working on that.

Other resources:

Featured image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/ranking-factors/last-years-google-ranking-factors-changes-explained/

