Welly Coach Wins Gainful Win Innovation Award for Connected Health & Fitness





Gym Member Engagement Platform and Personalized Nutrition Brand Named Most Innovative by Industry Leaders

The Connected Health & Fitness Summit, a two-day event bringing together leaders of top fitness and wellness brands, has named Coach Welly and Gainful as winners of its prestigious Innovation Showcase.

The 5th Annual Connected Health & Fitness Summit event in Los Angeles, California featured speakers including SoulCycle CEO Evelyn Webster; Crystal Zell, Tonal CEO. Brian Myers, CEO of Solid Core. Sam Cole, his CEO and co-founder of FitXR. Les Mills US CEO Sean Turner and others.

Fitness and wellness brands were invited to apply to showcase their company on the main stage in front of an audience of over 300 industry leaders. A seven-person selection committee of industry experts from leading investment groups screened and vetted the applications, and the eight finalists selected introduced their companies and products and conducted a live Q&A before the audience We voted for our favorite startups to win the “Viewer's Choice Winner.'' title.

The winner of the Fitness & Fitness Tech category at the Innovation Showcase was Coach Welly, an Australian health tech platform with an app that provides personalized tracking and gamification software for gym members. World Gym Australia recently tapped a fitness engagement company to increase customer loyalty and satisfaction across more than 230 stores.

Gainful, which offers a personalized approach to protein and supplements including online quizzes, also impressed the audience and secured the top spot in the wellness category. With demand for ingestible wellness products at an all-time high, the direct-to-consumer wellness company entered Target retail stores in an exclusive partnership last year.

The selection committee shortlisted the following eight finalists:

Related item

Fitness showcase:

Brandon Bean from Lumin Fitness Melissa Vice from Regen-Method Owen Bowling from Coach Welly (winner) Sam Miller from Proteus Motion

Wellness Showcase:

Mathew Polowitz, Dean Kelly from Equa Health, Gainful (winner) Jonathan Scheiman, Biquan Luo from FitBiomics, Courtney Rehfeldt from LumosTech

Courtney Rehfeldt has worked in the broadcast media industry since 2007 and freelanced since 2012. Her work has been featured in her Age of Awards, Times Beacon Record, The New York Times, and she will soon be featured in Slate. She studied yoga and meditation with Beryl Bender Birch at the Hard & the Soft Yoga Institute. She loves hiking, being outdoors, and is an avid reader. Courtney holds a Bachelor's degree in Media and Communication Studies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletechnews.com/coach-welly-gainful-innovation-award-connected-health-fitness-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos