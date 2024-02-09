Olin wins JEC Innovation Award for wind blade circularity solution





CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN), the world's leading epoxy customer solutions provider, has been named co-recipient of the 2024 Global Innovation Award by JEC Composites (Journes Europennes des). ​​Selected as a prize winner. Composites) are included in the renewable energy category as part of the Circular Economy for Thermosetting Epoxy Composites (CETEC) project. Olin partnered with Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), Aarhus University (Denmark), Technical University of Denmark (Denmark) and Stena Recycling (Denmark and Sweden) on this project.

“We are honored to receive the 2024 Innovation Award from JEC Composites for this novel sustainability solution that enables the recycling of materials from wind blades,” said Olin's Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Epoxy Systems. said Verghese Thomas. “We appreciate and appreciate the recognition this innovation has received not only at his JEC, but also in the industry and with customers around the world.”

Our award-winning solution employs a new chemical process that breaks down epoxy resin into virgin-grade materials, establishing a circular economy for wind blades and ensuring that today's blades serve as raw materials for future blades. To do. Olin will now focus on scaling up this unique chemical process into commercial solutions. As this innovation matures, all epoxy-based composites have the potential to become a source of raw materials for a broader circular economy, including industries beyond wind energy.

As the world's epoxy experts within CETEC, Olin is proud to be the only epoxy resin manufacturer to achieve this unique and unprecedented innovation. His Olin years of expertise in manufacturing and developing epoxy technology will be key to the overall success of this innovation. Our integration into upstream raw materials makes us the ideal partner to extend this solution. We are excited about the sustainability impact and business value of this technology and look forward to bringing this innovation to market in the coming years.

The CETEC project was established as a collaboration between industry and academia and was fully funded by partners and the Danish Innovation Fund.

The JEC World Global Innovation Award is the composites industry's most prestigious award, recognizing the world's most innovative composites projects and the most fruitful collaborations between different players in the value chain. Each year, the JEC Innovation Awards recognize innovative, collaborative and impactful projects that unleash the full potential of composite materials.

OLIN Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a vertically integrated global chemical manufacturing and marketing company and a leading ammunition manufacturer in the United States. Chemical products produced include chlorine, caustic soda, vinyl, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's primary manufacturing facility manufactures and sells sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading parts, small caliber military ammunition and parts, industrial cartridges, and clay targets.

For more information about Olin, please visit www.olin.com.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's beliefs, certain assumptions made by management, predictions of future results, current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the markets and economies in which we and our various divisions operate. Regarding analysis and other information based on. Statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

“anticipate”, “intend”, “may”, “expect”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “outlook”, “predict”, “estimate” , “expects,” “This communication uses the words “optimistic,” “goals,” and variations of such words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our intention to repurchase our common stock from time to time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual results and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise. The payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and is determined by taking into account prevailing circumstances, including our earnings, business operations, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. Directors. In the future, our board of directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency and amount of dividends, taking into account current circumstances.

Many of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions involved in our forward-looking statements are more fully discussed in our filings with the SEC. This includes, but is not limited to, the “Risk Factors” section of that year's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports furnished or filed with the SEC, include, but are not limited to: not.

Business, industry and operational risk

sensitivity to economic, business and market conditions in the United States and abroad, including economic instability and downturns in the sectors we serve; declines in the average selling prices of our products and the demand/supply balance for our products, including the effects of industry overcapacity and imbalances in demand for our chlor-alkali products; The execution of a strategic operating model that prioritized electrochemical unit (ECU) profits over sales volume failed. our inability to control the effects of costs and inflation or to achieve targeted cost reductions; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers for certain raw materials and services and our dependence on third-party transportation; the occurrence of unexpected production interruptions or stoppages, including those occurring as a result of labor interruptions, production hazards or weather-related events; the availability and/or higher than expected costs of raw materials, energy, transportation and logistics; failures or interruptions in our information technology systems; An inability to identify, attract, develop, retain, and motivate talented employees throughout the organization and an inability to manage the movement of executive officers and other key senior management personnel. our inability to complete or successfully integrate future acquisitions or joint venture transactions into our business; risks associated with our international sales and operations, including economic, political or regulatory changes; adverse effects of public health crises such as pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to the pandemic, including, but not limited to, adverse effects on compliance with government orders; ). our indebtedness and debt service obligations; industry conditions may be adverse, impacting our ability to comply with the financial maintenance covenants under our senior credit facility; adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets that limit or prevent our ability to borrow or raise capital; the impact of declines in global stock markets on asset values ​​and the impact of lower interest rates or other significant assumptions used in evaluating our pension plan liabilities and funding; The non-realization of our long-term planning assumptions results in non-cash impairments of long-lived assets.

Legal, environmental and regulatory risks

changes in, or non-compliance with, laws or governmental regulations or policies, including changes in our ability to manufacture or use certain products and within the international markets in which we operate; new regulations or changes in public policy regarding the transportation of hazardous chemicals and the safety of chemical manufacturing facilities; unintended consequences of legal or regulatory claims and proceedings; costs and other expenditures in excess of the anticipated costs of environmental investigation, remediation or other legal proceedings; various risks associated with performance under the Lake City U.S. Army Ammunition Plant contract and other government contracts; Failure to effectively manage environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and related regulations, including climate change and sustainability.

All of our forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we believe to be immaterial may affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements.

2024 – 02

Source Olin Co., Ltd.

