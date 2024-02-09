To innovate and reduce IT risk, start with a strong foundation.





Being a government chief information officer is both a very challenging and very rewarding job. This work impacts all aspects of a large organization, including operations, employees, and constituent services. However, continually navigating a landscape filled with increasing threats, risks, and increased demand for services, projects, and value delivery can be difficult. The environment is increasingly complex, further complicated by technical debt such as aging infrastructure, and often poorly funded. This shortfall not only prevents organizations from meeting stakeholder demands for new innovations and IT risk mitigation, but also prevents them from taking full advantage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Employee talent issues further amplify these challenges.

In the dynamic landscape of information technology, IT leaders are often tempted to chase the latest advances. But the Info-Tech Research Group's annual research consistently reveals a surprising truth. Corporate satisfaction with IT remains low, with CEOs and business leaders recognizing that IT does not adequately support their goals. This gap is due to a critical oversight in the government's IT sector: the underestimation of the importance of establishing a strong IT sector organizational foundation.

The fundamental flaw in many IT strategies is that they focus almost exclusively on addressing the “business” and neglect addressing the “business.” This approach results in organizational atrophy and underdevelopment in areas such as structure, values, culture, methods, and methods. economics of tools, people and services; It also impacts staff engagement and retention. Stuck in a persistent “reactionary” mode, IT departments are unable to mature and therefore fail to deliver real business value or be seen as business partners.

The Pareto principle, or 80/20 rule, states that 80 percent of effects come from 20 percent of causes. By spending 20% ​​of their time on the business, IT leaders can significantly impact organizational elements and enhance value delivery to the business. The shift from a quantitative to a qualitative perspective in customer value delivery has significantly strengthened the ability to innovate and reduce IT risk.

Many IT leaders struggle to find the time to develop the skills needed to focus on maturing their organizations. They are so securely entrenched in the mindset of “being in business” that they often overlook areas such as transparency, communication, business relationship management, goal alignment, governance, and fostering a culture of shared vision and values. there is. This lack of focus is a major barrier to innovation and IT risk mitigation.

To overcome these challenges, IT leaders must foster a culture of continuous improvement and high performance. It's important to embrace an “infinite” mindset, encourage experimentation and learning, and foster strong accountability and ownership. Building a culture that values ​​entrepreneurship, team safety, and resilience leads to a more adaptable and high-value IT organization.

The most common excuse for not working on your business is lack of time. But IT leaders need to understand that time is never a given. It must be made. There are many tools, techniques, and systems available to help you create time. Includes governance and demand management, as well as personal and team efficiency systems such as WIP limits and Kanban boards. Books like “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People'' by Franklin Covey. A saying that says don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Strengthening leadership at all levels will help. Liz Wiseman's book, The Multiplier: How the Greatest Leaders Make Everything Smarter, states that a leader who increases the multiplier has a team that is 2.1 times more productive than her. This alone frees up 20% of your time for important “organizational engineering” activities.

Innovation thrives where experimentation and calculated risk-taking are encouraged. IT leaders need to create a safe space where their teams can explore new ideas without fear of failure. This approach fosters innovation and makes teams more adaptable to changing business and technology landscapes.

Accountability and ownership among IT staff is critical to building a mature organization. IT leaders must empower their teams to take ownership of projects and decisions, fostering ownership and commitment to the organization's success. While IT departments are often held accountable through mature IT service management systems, portfolio management, and strategic planning, it is important to apply the same systematic approach when working with the business toward organizational maturity goals. There are very few departments. SaaS solutions for organizational alignment, employee engagement, and performance management can be very helpful here, as they can track the top goals of an organization's maturity down to employee goals, key outcomes, and one-on-one meetings. Masu.

IT leadership requires a paradigm shift. Moving from an operations focus to an organization engineer focus requires a deep commitment to building a strong organizational foundation. By prioritizing organizational maturity, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and developing key leadership competencies, IT leaders can make their departments innovative and risk-resilient, which is essential to the success of large organizations. can be transformed into an organization.

This change is not only necessary, but also an opportunity for IT leaders to redefine their role and influence within their organizations, creating a more robust organization that aligns with business objectives and drives sustainable value delivery and innovation. Connect to a dynamic IT landscape.

Steve Monaghan is the director of California's Nevada County Information and General Services Agency.

