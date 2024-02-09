Surprise your sweetheart with Target's 50% off sale on BOGO video games, puzzles, books, and more





With Valentine's Day approaching, there's no doubt that flowers and candy are on everyone's mind. But for kids, and adults, some non-candy goodies say “I love you” without getting cavities. Right now, Target is running a buy-one-get-him promotion on a huge selection of toys, activity kits, puzzles, books, and games. Whether you're trying to beat the winter blues or just want to put some ribbon on your Play-Doh, check out great discounts on popular items to keep the kids entertained.

If you haven't jumped on the Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza bandwagon yet, consider this sale the perfect excuse to pick up this hilarious card game for your multigenerational game night. It costs $10 and you can buy a second similar game, such as the classic Sorry, for just $5. Or choose the best-selling Blank Slate, a unique word game for kids and adults alike. This sale also includes video games, so buy one and get half off titles like Madden 24, Hogwarts Legacy, and more for Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox.

Indulge your little Swifties with the Little Golden Book about Taylor Swift, then grab an early Valentine's Day book, Love From the Crayons, for half price. You'll also find books that aren't aimed at children, including best-selling thrillers like The Housemaid. You can also save on activity sets like Play-Doh, slime kits, and kinetic sand. If you're looking to spend your winter days with puzzles, why not buy two when you can buy one for half the price? The sale includes puzzles for infants and toddlers, as well as puzzles and Rubik's cubes for advanced players.

