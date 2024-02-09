AI drives innovation in space





MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA Artificial intelligence and machine learning are accelerating the pace of innovation in space.

For example, Amazon Web Services customers are using generative AI to design parts for spacecraft. The part is then 3D printed and subjected to a series of tests.

This process allows for rapid iteration of designs that are both highly intuitive and highly innovative, said Alistair McLean, principal architect for AWS Satellite Solutions, at a conference here on February 7. I mentioned this at the SmallSat Symposium.

Generative AI relies on deep learning models to answer questions and create content based on patterns found in vast datasets. Many of the benefits for space companies come from combining generative AI with more traditional machine learning algorithms and computer vision models.

It's a great zoo and it seems to be growing in terms of data and how customers apply it, McLean said.

Cognitive Space, a startup specializing in automating satellite operations, uses Open AI's ChatGPT and similar tools to search image archives and answer questions about satellite missions.

Previously, people looking for satellite imagery would open a map and draw a box around the area they wanted to search.

Customers can now simply ask to see synthetic aperture radar, hyperspectral, and multispectral sensors over the city of Denver over the past two weeks and get the images, said Hannah Steprewska, Cognitive Space's president and chief operating officer. It is said that it can be found.

HawkEye 360 ​​identifies and locates radio frequency emitters around the world. Credit: HawkEye 360

Geospatial analytics company HawkEye 360 ​​is also benefiting from AI in its work identifying high-frequency callers around the world. The company, located in Herndon, Virginia, is known for determining the geographic location of radiation sources and has quickly developed new products that do more than just call the emitter an X-band he radar.

For example, an emitter can be designated as Kate's X-band radar, said Kate Zimmerman, head of data analysis at Hawkeye 360. The journey from a small R&D project running on someone's laptop to a full-fledged production system over the course of about a year was a real challenge.

cloud computing

SmallSat panelists said these advances would not have been possible without cloud computing providers, which provide access to a wide range of computing resources. Although these resources remain on Earth, increased space activity has led companies to consider space-based clouds.

AWS Snowcone, an edge computer, traveled to the International Space Station on the Axiom spaceflight in 2022. Since then, AWS has conducted a series of demonstrations with partners. For example, in 2023, SpiderOak demonstrated its OrbitSecure cybersecurity software by transmitting data between a ground network and low-Earth orbit.

AWS is engaged in discussions to expand space-based edge processing.

First and foremost, we want to listen to our customers, meet them where they are and co-innovate together, McLean said.

MacLean acknowledged that in-orbit processing has size, weight and power limitations, but the growing use cases of compute in space and storage in space make a lot of sense. said.

Startup LEOcloud focuses on providing space-based edge computing, including data centers in orbit.

LEOcloud CEO and Founder Dennis Gatens said the ability to run applications on data from many sources in the universe reduces the latency to gain actionable insights. We need to move away from bringing all our data back to Earth to gain insights to address customer needs.

Gatens said space-based edge processing is especially useful for emergency medical care, training, repairs and diagnostics in situations where people can't go home.

