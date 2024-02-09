Pinterest adds more users in Q4, announces new Google Ads partnership





Pinterest added users again in the fourth quarter, but also announced a new advertising partnership with Google to increase its monetization potential. However, its future prospects may be affected as well. Take a look at the latest performance updates for the app.

First, let's talk about users. Pinterest increased its monthly active users by 16 million in the fourth quarter, reaching up to 498 MAU.

This allowed the platform to continue its positive growth and move in the right direction once again in 2021 due to the coronavirus.

As more people turned to online shopping due to global lockdowns, Pinterest's activity soared to 478 million users, but it lost momentum and As a result, the number of users decreased again.

This understandably worried market analysts, but now Pinterest has outpaced that surge and continues to bring in more users with shopping intent each quarter.

In fact, this is the seventh consecutive quarter of positive viewership, which is great, but like Snapchat, it's hard to understand where that growth is coming from and how it translates into broader revenue performance. It is also worth highlighting what is involved.

As you can see from the graph above, Pinterest added 16 million users overall, but only 1 million in North America, its main revenue market.

On the positive side, growth has been uneven, with user numbers increasing in the EU, which even declined at one point in the past year, while other regions, such as Brazil and Mexico, are the app's main growth regions. But the number of users is still increasing.

It's also worth noting that while revenue per user in the EU still lags behind the revenue generated from US users, it was up 23% year-over-year in the quarter and 15% for the year in total.

So Pinterest will have to work harder to monetize this broader audience, but at least things are moving in the right direction, although holiday sales may introduce some error and the relative performance is difficult to accurately read.

But now the numbers are all trending upwards, and this is also true on the overall revenue side.

As you can see from this chart, Pinterest generated $981 million in the fourth quarter, bringing its annual revenue to over $3 billion. Although the overall performance was lower than expected, and the company's stock fell in after-hours trading as a result, Pinterest CEO Bill Ready also announced a potentially interesting new partnership with Google, sparking interest in the company. contributed to further improvement. Future prospects.

In its fourth quarter earnings call, Ready said Pinterest will enact Google integrations with third-party apps, allowing Pinterest to host ads powered by Google and provide another way to bring more shoppable content into the app. He said he would provide it.

Reddy, who previously led Google's commerce division, said the integration will improve Pinterest's monetization process and help it maximize its revenue potential, especially in markets outside the U.S. where it hasn't yet built out advertising tools. Said it was helpful.

Still, Pinterest's future predictions were relatively low. Pinterest said it expects revenue for the first quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $690 million to $705 million, which would be an improvement year-over-year, but overall momentum will decline.

The outlook remains interesting as Pinterest continues to grow its users and hone its focus on digital shopping experiences. That's the beauty of Pinterest. While the majority of users come to the platform for shopping purposes, it also means that it still continues to compete with larger marketplaces like Google and Amazon (which also have third-party advertising partnerships). ), which may ultimately limit its potential.

Because while these platforms are happy to use Pinterest as a promotional vehicle, they also reduce Pinterest's own direct sales potential. While revenue from in-stream shopping could be a bigger revenue driver for apps, they instead aim to facilitate alternative purchase processes, which generate even more advertising revenue but lower the final may be contrary to long-term ambitions.

Clearly, Pinterest doesn't see it that way and is hoping these integrations will generate enough revenue to maximize its potential. However, to some extent it appears to be affiliated with the enemy, which may not ultimately be in the enemy's interest.

Either way, it attracts 490 million shoppers, so understanding what people are interested in, at least in your niche, is something every brand should consider.

