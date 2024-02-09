Deloitte: Workforce conflict over job replacement by AI and technology





Technology and AI are playing a key role in the ongoing debate over the future of work. AI is already creating a new division of labor between humans and machines, with the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicting that 85 million jobs will be destroyed and 97 million new jobs created globally by 2025 due to increased AI and automation. We predict that new roles will be created.

On this theme, Deloitte released its latest edition of Global Human Capital Trends, revealing tensions in how workers view the role of AI and technology in the future of work. 70% said he would be willing to offload work to AI to save time and effort. Increase creativity.

However, technologies such as generative AI (Gen AI) will shift the role of employees from ideation and creation to review and refinement, with nearly a third (28%) of Deloitte survey respondents saying, said they were worried that technology would threaten their jobs.

As technology and cultural change reshape work and the workplace, human capabilities and outcomes remain at the center of growth and innovation, comments Dan Helfrich, Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP . Many leaders already know this, but now they need to turn this understanding into actionable strategies. This latest Global Human Capital Trends study serves as a roadmap for organizations to break down silos and traditional structures and collaborate with employees to improve human performance.

Deloitte: When implementing technologies like Gen AI, organizations need to address the innovation gap.

Deloittes' report, Thriving Beyond Boundaries: Human Performance in a Boundaryless World, identifies seven trends that demonstrate how the combination of business and human outcomes is playing a role in organizational success. . This analysis shows that organizations that are making meaningful progress on these critical issues, from what is described as human sustainability to closing the gap between knowing and doing, are They were found to be almost twice as likely to achieve results.

One of the specific challenges highlighted in the Deloitte report is the rapid advancement of AI and Gen AI technologies, highlighting the importance of balancing human skills with the benefits provided by technology. Masu.

71% of executives plan to use Gen AI to improve human skills such as creativity and curiosity in their employees, and most respondents (73%) believe that human imagination They point to the importance of keeping up with technological innovations, but only 9% are making meaningful progress towards achieving that balance.

Deloitte says that to address the imagination gap, organizations need to foster innovation through digital playgrounds. Digital playgrounds provide employees with the psychological safety to explore intentionally and empower them to leverage their capabilities as they experiment with new technologies. Fundamental changes are occurring while organizations grapple with myriad challenges. Art Mather, global human capital practice leader and principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP, said: “At the end of the day, we need to embrace putting humans back at the center of work. No physical asset drives business performance. It's more human than anything,” he explains. To achieve this, leaders must focus on how much the organization benefits people, rather than how much people benefit the organization.

