Google releases powerful new AI apps for Android smartphones





Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Remember Google's answer to Bard's ChatGPT? Well, it's now officially called Gemini. Also, all the fancy AI features that were previously called Duet AI have been folded under the Gemini brand. In case you haven't been following all the deluge of AI developments, the name comes from the multimodal large-scale language model of the same name.

In line with the name change effort, Google has released a standalone Gemini app on Android. Additionally, the Gemini experience is also offered to iPhone users within his Google app on iOS. But wait, that's not all.

Google made another notable announcement that came with a price warning. Gemini comes in his three sizes: Nano, Pro, and Ultra, depending on the size of your training dataset and unique features.

Gemini Nano models already run natively on Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones. Today, Google is finally opening up access to the first generation Ultra model. It's called Gemini Advanced and will be rolled out with the new Google One AI Premium subscription for $19.99 per month.

All this Gemini talk may sound like another hype-fueled AI reporting exercise, but it's actually a big move. In fact, with Gemini's ecosystem of phones, tablets, smartwatches, and more, it wouldn't be surprising to see Google Assistant ride off into the sunset to replace his hardware.

This is the future of Google Assistant Google

“This is an important first step toward building true AI assistants that are conversational, multimodal, and helpful,” Google said. In short, this is the promised AI revolution that Google Assistant was destined for, and for good reason.

First, you can access Gemini the same way you summon Google Assistant on your Android phone. Long press the power button, use voice commands to invoke the power button, or use the swipe gesture in the bottom corner. ” Gemini provides service no matter what app you are using.

Another benefit of Gemini coming to phones is that it can recognize the content on the screen. Let's say you click on a picture of a cat knocking over a coffee mug. Just call Gemini and ask her to write a neat message describing the naughty cat to share on her WhatsApp group of her family and Gemini will magically wave her AI wand and do it. Masu.

Google Assistant doesn't quite do the trick. Similarly, Gemini provides relevant answers to the articles on the screen and does everything a multimodal AI bot should do.

Google

The best part is that Gemini runs on your smartphone and can do most of the tasks that Google Assistant can do. Do you set 12 alarms but only wake up at the 11th hour? Check. Call a friend you can't trust forever? yes. Want to become the master of smart home appliances? Gemini will too.

On iOS, the Gemini app is available within Google apps and is expected to roll out “in the coming weeks.” For now, Gemini is limited to English and its mobile deployment is currently limited to the US, but more languages ​​are expected to be supported and market availability is expanding.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-gemini-app-android-ios-ai-launch-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos