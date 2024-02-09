HSBC and Google partner to fund and grow climate change technology companies





HSBC and Google Cloud today announced the launch of a new partnership to fund and support companies delivering climate mitigation and resilience solutions.

The new partnership will bring together HSBC's climate technology finance team and companies from the Google Cloud Ready Sustainability (GCR-Sustainability) validation program to explore venture debt financing options. Launched in 2022, GCR-Sustainability will help businesses and governments accelerate sustainability programs and initiatives, including ESG data processing to help reduce carbon emissions, improve value chain sustainability, and identify climate risks. Find companies with solutions available on Google Cloud that can help.

Justin Keeble, Managing Director of Global Sustainability at Google Cloud.

The scale of the climate change challenge requires a global ecosystem of technology providers delivering impactful solutions. That's why we launched the Google Cloud Ready – Sustainability Ecosystem. The ecosystem will be joined by major climate technology companies in a year's time. Many of these partners need access to finance, and we are excited to partner with HSBC to support businesses that are key to combating climate change.

According to the companies, the new partnership follows HSBC's announcement last year of its goal to increase the number of GCR (Sustainability Program) partners over the next two years and to make $1 billion available to HSBC. The company said it is targeting important goals such as providing funding opportunities for people. We support early-stage climate technology companies around the world.

Natalie Bryce, Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at HSBC, said:

Step change is required to scale up new technologies that play a key role in supporting global decarbonisation. Partnerships and innovative financing solutions are key, especially at a time when investment in climate change technology startups is declining. By collaborating across our footprint, combining funding support, cloud technology, and partner connectivity, we help climate technology vendors accelerate growth and develop urgently needed solutions at scale. .

With the launch of the new partnership, HSBC and Google will deliver the partnership's first venture debt package to LevelTen Energy, a provider of renewable trading infrastructure that connects and supports buyers, advisors, and sellers of renewable energy. Announced. In addition to the GCR-Sustainability validation, LevelTen partnered with Google last year to develop a faster and easier RFP process for renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs), reducing the time it takes to negotiate and execute deals. This has reduced the time by approximately 80%, allowing for faster trading. Promoting the introduction of clean energy.

Ross Trenary, Chief Financial Officer of LevelTen, said:

We are proud to be a GCR-Sustainability certified company and look forward to working closely with the team at HSBC. This venture debt package will enable us to expand our platform to provide trading infrastructure to carbon-free energy buyers, sellers and financiers. HSBC's global reach is consistent with our international presence and gives us the opportunity to connect with HSBC customers who are aiming to achieve their sustainability goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esgtoday.com/hsbc-google-partner-to-finance-and-grow-climate-tech-companies/

