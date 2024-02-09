Google unveils next-level AI system, renames Bard to Gemini





Actually, Bard was a pretty stupid name anyway.

Today, Google announced the launch of its next-generation AI chatbot tool and renamed Bard to Gemini. This is also the name of the AI ​​language model that powers the system.

The new Gemini AI bot is based on Google's AI system, which rivals other large-scale language models in terms of compute and performance, to facilitate a broader range of use cases and generate text and images in a variety of formats. facilitate.

Or perhaps even better, in the case of the new Gemini Advanced products.

According to Google:

In a blind evaluation by a third-party evaluator, Gemini Advanced with Ultra 1.0 is currently the most preferred chatbot compared to leading alternatives.

Google says the new Gemini AI is significantly improved to tackle complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following subtle instructions, and collaborating on creative projects. Initial testing suggests this is a system that rivals some of the most advanced AI models out there, and technical writer Ethan Mollick revealed in an initial review that he believes it's a GPT-4 class model. It states that.

Google is also focused on the future of search with next-generation AI, and how it can maintain search dominance in the age of conversational queries. It will still be some time before this becomes a transformative change, but eventually, as people get used to simply asking rather than understanding specific search queries, things will change that way. It will be. And Google knows it.

As such, the company is working on building more sophisticated systems that will not only facilitate such queries, but also maintain its core business offering in search advertising. However, Gemini Advanced will be offered as part of a paid subscription package, so you can avoid risk there as well.

This is a way for Google to further offset the costs of developing AI, but it could also mark a major change in the discovery process that will impact all businesses.

SEO has become an important consideration in the modern business environment, matching keywords and intent with the exact terms and phrases that appear on a website. It's a complex process and takes a lot of effort to get right, but the next stage of online discovery will be quite different, potentially rendering many forms of your current SEO process obsolete. There is a gender.

OpenAI is already moving things in this direction through its partnership with Microsoft. More and more people are turning to his ChatGPT for answers. Often in the form of structured responses that pull data from the open web, but do not include referral links.

This can be devastating for online providers who rely on these referrals to maximize web traffic and maximize ad exposure and revenue, but Google manages this factor. , are working to keep their businesses afloat while adapting to the next shift.

Either way, Google is also cautious about deploying generative AI, but recognizes that it needs to act now to avoid ChatGPT becoming the instinctive choice for people searching the web. doing. Google itself had become a noun before then.

The new Gemini system is the next step on this front, and it will be interesting to see how users respond and whether this system will help Google maintain its position as the leading web discovery tool. would be interesting.

Gemini will always be available on Android devices, but Google will also roll out a new iOS app for the system.

Google's Gemini Advanced AI system will be available as part of the Google One AI premium plan, which costs $19.99 per month. Learn more about Gemini Advanced and how to sign up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/google-launches-next-level-ai-system-renames-bard-to-gemini/707029/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos