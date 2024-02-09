Google announces login page redesign





Summary Google plans to revamp the login pages for its products and services, aiming for a more modern look. The upcoming changes are announced with a banner at the top of the login screen for many Google Accounts, but the company only says the redesign will be rolled out “soon.” The redesign will incorporate concepts from Google's Material Design 3, which prioritizes a minimalist aesthetic.

Whether you use Gmail, Drive, or even Google Home, you need to sign in to your account to access many of Google's products and services. But the company has had a relatively bland login page for years. Well, it looks like Google wants to change its look to keep up with the times. The company announced plans to revamp its UI, as seen on the Gmail login page and several other pages.

Originally spotted by BleepingComputer, many Google Accounts are now showing a notification at the top of their login page indicating that Google is developing a new look with a more “modern” feel. However, no release date has been specified. The company claims that the changes are simply “coming soon.”

When released, it is expected to encompass many of Google's Material Design concepts. Introduced almost a decade ago in the era of Android 5.0 Lollipop, the design language has evolved over the years and is now in its third version, Material Design 3, also known as Material You. Last year, the Google account switcher on Android and the web was updated to Materials You, so we're tracking that the login screen will get the same treatment. The “modern” aspect of Google's upcoming changes is also worth noting. Perhaps the changes will not be limited to color only. A minimalist aesthetic is expected when the company finalizes the changes.

Last year's Google Account Switcher redesign could offer a glimpse of possible changes to the login screen

Material Design 3 has been around since the release of Android 12 in 2021, but Google has been slow to implement Material Design 3 into its various products, and even when it does, the changes may go unnoticed. often not. Android smartphones noticeably benefit from “Monet” dynamic coloring, which color samples the phone's wallpaper to match app backgrounds and accent colors, but for web services, the changes are more subtle. For these surfaces, perhaps the most noticeable changes associated with materials are things like sliders, progress bars, or toggle switches.

Related reading You: What it is and what we like about it The most personal design you can imagine without lifting a finger

Even if you weren't previously interested in Google's redesign, it's worth taking note of, as the open source nature of Material Design has led to its widespread adoption outside of Google services. For example, changing the color of a slider may not seem like a big deal, but Google's changes to its UI ultimately affect how many services on the web are used. Knowing what happens in the pipeline is essential to seamlessly adapt to changes in your company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/new-google-account-login-page-coming/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos