Google rebrands all AI products to Gemini





Google will change the name of its AI assistant from “Bard” to “Gemini.” Users will also finally have access to Gemini Ultra, the most powerful AI model to date. Google Vice President Sissie Hsiao explains the thinking behind the rebranding.

In October, Business Insider interviewed Sissie Hsiao, head of Google's AI products Bard and Assistant, about how the company plans to integrate these services under a new super product called “Assistant with Bard.” I talked about what it is.

Well, you can throw away that name. Now everything is becoming Gemini.

Google has announced that it will rename its newest and flashiest AI product after the large-scale language model that powers it. The chatbot “Bard'' launched by the company about a year ago has been renamed “Gemini.'' Is Duet AI a collaborative AI tool for Google's Workspace software suite? That would be Gemini for Workspace.

“This is some kind of consolidation and accepting Gemini as our AI brand,” Xiao told BI on Wednesday.

“Frankly, when you have so many names, it gets really complicated for people. You have a model for Gemini, but the product is like Bird. And at the end of the day, this is probably what most people I think that's the way to experience the Gemini model,''' Xiao added. “So we really wanted to get serious about the model being the product here.”

Google first launched its latest AI model, Gemini, in December. Since then, versions of Gemini have powered the Bard chatbot, but Google stopped short of releasing the most powerful Gemini model, known as Ultra.

Starting Wednesday, users will be able to access Ultra through Bard, now known as Gemini, but there are caveats. Users must pay $20 per month for the AI ​​Google One package, which includes access to the app formerly known as Duet.

“We're really excited about the quality of this model. I think people will be really surprised by how sophisticated and how smart this model feels,” said Xiao.

“It's particularly good at writing prose, creating content, and role-playing characters. I think it's very powerful,” Xiao added.

Overall, Gemini's rebranding has made everything more consistent and means we don't have to rush to chase OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google has been roundly mocked over the years for its inconsistent and sometimes confusing approach to branding, most famously for its hodgepodge collection of messaging apps.

Google launches AI mobile app

Google says all changes will be reflected across its products immediately. Google will remove the “” label at the top of the page, while continuing to remind users that Gemini sometimes gets things wrong.

On mobile, Google is also launching a dedicated Gemini app that effectively replaces Android's Assistant. Meanwhile, iOS users can get the app through a new toggle within the Google app.

The mobile version of Gemini allows users to take photos and ask Gemini questions about them, displays as an overlay on Android smartphones, and provides users with information about what they're looking at on a web page. It does a lot of the things Google teased back in October. .

Xiao said Google plans to continue investing in other “surface” assistants, such as smart speakers and TV infotainment systems.

I feel like Google Assistant will definitely become Gemini at some point. Still, Hsiao says it's too early to say that's the end goal.

“I think the way Assistant is presented on speakers, for example, was really designed in the voice-only era,” she said, adding that Google wants to continue to invest in Assistant and make those features “robust.” he added.

“There's more creativity and sophistication when you actually experience it on screen, rather than just experiencing it through your voice,” Xiao said. “So we're moving away from just voice. Voice exists, but we want to build a richer AI experience on the phone, recognizing that Google Assistant has a lot of great features. We thought about it. That’s why we’re doing it. We’re incorporating them.”

Are you a current or former Google employee and have a tip you'd like to share? This reporter can be contacted via encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram at 628-228-1836 or 07796 902273 or via encrypted email at You can contact me via [email protected]).

