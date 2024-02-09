Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google Pixel 8 Pro: Compare the cameras





Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra and Google's Pixel 8 Pro stand out for their photography technology. The additional 5x telephoto camera is the biggest feature that sets both phones apart from their lower-priced siblings, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, and the Pixel 8. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,300, and the Pixel 8 Pro usually costs around $1,000. , I was interested in comparing the two.

Both phones have powerful cameras that have their pros and cons. For example, Samsung sometimes exaggerates colors and increases saturation, which sometimes works to the photo's advantage. Google's photos have a more natural look, but they can look drab compared to Samsung's photos, which have punchier colors. Samsung is more flexible when it comes to zooming, as it can digitally zoom up to 100x, while Google sometimes takes brighter photos in low light.

Each company has received some criticism regarding the quality of their cameras. CNET colleague Andrew Lanxon noted a number of issues with the Pixel 8 Pro's camera, including softness and muddyness in high-contrast areas such as shadows, when he reviewed the Pixel 8 Pro's camera in October. discovered. Meanwhile, X user @smasithick experienced issues when switching between his levels of zoom on his Galaxy S24 Ultra. I didn't experience either issue with my Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro review units.

Photo criticism is subjective, and how a photo looks depends heavily on a variety of factors, including the device you're viewing it on and the size of the shot. When comparing photos side-by-side, we viewed them on a 27-inch monitor and a 16-inch laptop screen to reduce the bias introduced by viewing them on their respective mobile phone screens.

I took over a dozen photos with both phones to compare the two. The example below best illustrates the difference.

Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro cameras Galaxy S24 UltraPixel 8 Pro Number of rear cameras 43 Main camera resolution, lens aperture 200MP, f/1.750MP, f/1.68 Telephoto camera resolution, lens aperture 50MP, f/3.4; 10MP, f /2.448MP, f/2.8 Ultra Wide Camera Resolution, Lens Aperture 12MP, f/2.248MP, f/1.95 Front Camera Resolution, Lens Aperture 12MP, f2.2 10.5MP, f/2.2 Outdoor, Under Sunlight

When I took photos outdoors in bright sunlight, I noticed that the Pixel photos had more contrast, whereas the Samsung photos had the colors and brightness dialed up. This is usually the case when photographing colorful subjects such as artwork or flowers. See photos of the fence mural below. Samsung's image is brighter, but Google's photo has added contrast, which makes the boundaries of each part of the mural look sharper and more defined.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Photographed with Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

Photographed with Pixel 8 Pro.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

The situation is different when taking pictures of people. I like the photo below of my husband with the Galaxy S24 Ultra because it has more detail. You can tell the difference by looking at the strands of his beard and the denim of his coat.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

This photo was taken with Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

This photo was taken with Pixel 8 Pro.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

I mentioned earlier that Samsung's tendency to focus on color can be a positive or a negative influence in some cases. The following photos of produce taken at a local fruit stand clearly demonstrate this. Samsung's photos look more vibrant and colorful, while Google's photos look a little drab in comparison. However, in the Google photo, you can notice light brown spots scattered throughout the green apple, suggesting that the color may be more realistic.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

A photo of agricultural products taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

A photo of agricultural products taken with Pixel 8 Pro.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Below is an example of how Samsung's oversaturated colors work against it. Some of the petals are so discolored that it is difficult to tell them apart. Especially the red carnation petals seem to blend together. In the Google photo, all the petals are clearly visible, although the edges are a bit blurry. Please note that the photos below were taken at the full resolution available on each phone. That's 200 megapixels on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and 50 megapixels on the Pixel 8 Pro. We viewed full-resolution versions of both photos during testing, but the full versions exceeded CNET's file size limits, so we had to resize the images on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

A photo of a bouquet taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

A photo of a bouquet taken with Pixel 8 Pro.

Lisa Adishko/CNETZoom

When taken outdoors at short zoom lengths such as 2x, photos from the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 Ultra looked essentially the same. But when I zoomed in 10x, I started to see a difference. As an example, take a look at the photo below of a sign posted outside a restaurant. Samsung's photo may look a little washed out, but the glowing burger sign is clearer in that photo than Google's. The light from the sign doesn't bleed through like in Google's photos either.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (10x zoom)

A 10x zoom photo of a sign hanging outside a restaurant.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro (10x zoom)

A 10x zoom photo of the sign outside the restaurant.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

I also noticed that when zooming indoors, the Samsung sometimes has an edge, both short and long distances. The photo of the vase below was taken at CNET's New York office with his 3x zoom, but you can see that the Samsung photo is sharper.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (3x zoom)

Flower photo taken with 3x zoom on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

Photo of flowers taken with 3x zoom on Pixel 8 Pro.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

The Samsung also performed better when I took a photo of a bouquet of preserved flowers in my living room with low lighting and 30x zoom.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

A photo of a bouquet of preserved flowers taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 30x zoom in dim lighting.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

A photo of a bouquet of preserved flowers taken under dim lighting with the Pixel 8 Pro's 30x zoom.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

However, we also found that the results vary depending on the situation. When I reviewed the Galaxy S24 Ultra, my testing showed that Google actually produced 5x sharper zoomed-in shots compared to the S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

12:23 Night mode

Night mode allows you to take photos in low light conditions without using a flash. In my experience, Google produced brighter photos in the dark, but took longer to take, while Samsung was able to take more detailed photos.

For example, the picture below is of my cat Buddy. The Google photo is generally bright, but the Samsung photo shows more detail in Buddy's fur, especially around his nose and paws.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

A photo of my cat Buddy taken in night mode on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

A photo of Buddy the cat taken using Pixel 8 Pro's night mode.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Here's another example: Google's image is brighter again, and Samsung's image captures the deeper green hues of the plant's leaves.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

A photo of plants taken with Galaxy S24 Ultra's night mode.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

A photo of plants taken using Pixel 8 Pro's night mode.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET It's dim indoors

But what happens when conditions aren't dark enough to trigger Night Mode? Samsung and Google each found themselves dealing with these difficult lighting situations in different ways. Samsung's photo shows a lot of illumination from the Christmas lights strung around the bar, but it's brighter than Google's image.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

A photo taken inside a bar on Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

Photo taken inside a bar with Pixel 8 Pro.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

But the photo below of a bookshelf with some light coming in from the living room window tells a different story. The Google photo has a yellow tint, but preserves more detail than the Samsung photo in certain areas, such as the shelf itself.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

A photo of a bookshelf taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra in dim lighting.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

A photo of a bookshelf taken with a Pixel 8 Pro in dim lighting.

Lisa Adicicco/CNET Ultrawide

The ultra-wide shots below taken with both phones look basically the same, but Google's looks surprisingly more colorful. It looks surprisingly colorful, especially when you look at the light brown buildings on the side and background of the photo.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Photo taken with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's ultra-wide-angle camera.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

Photo taken with the Pixel 8 Pro's ultrawide camera.

Lisa Adicicco/CNET Selfie

When taking selfies with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro, the biggest difference I noticed was color. As expected, Samsung's photos are much more colorful compared to Google's more natural aesthetic. Which one is better depends on your preference.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

The author's photo taken with the selfie camera of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Lisa Adicicco/CNETGoogle Pixel 8 Pro

The author's photo taken with the Pixel 8 Pro's selfie camera.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Overall, both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 8 Pro take great photos, but which one is better depends on what you want from your smartphone's camera. If you want colorful photos and plenty of zoom options, the S24 Ultra is probably your best bet. But some may find Google's more natural colors and brighter Night Mode photos to be better, especially for the price.

