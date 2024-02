Shooting for the stars: Nikon Z 9 camera and lens sent to space station for epic space shots of astronauts

Nikon India has announced that it will put the Nikon Z 9 into orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) in January. This is the first time a Nikon mirrorless camera will be used by the space station crew, replacing the Nikon D6 and D5 digital SLR cameras previously used since 2017.

Multiple Z 9 bodies, along with select NIKKOR Z lenses, were transported to the ISS aboard NASA's 20th Northrop Grumman Commercial Resupply Services Mission. The Cygnus cargo spacecraft, carried by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on January 30, 2024.

Nikon cameras and lenses have a long history with NASA, dating back to the Apollo 15 mission more than 50 years ago. Since then, they have been used in various space missions and scientific research on the Space Shuttle and the ISS. Introduced in 2018, the Nikon Z series is continually updated with the latest innovations and an expanded lineup of NIKKOR Z lenses.

Known for its rugged construction and reliability, the Z 9 is the flagship mirrorless full-frame camera in the Nikon Z series. Advanced technology is used, including eliminating shutters for maximum durability. The cameras used on the ISS are the same as those available to consumers on Earth, demonstrating Nikon's ability to withstand the rigors of space exploration.

Nikon engineers worked with NASA to develop custom firmware for the Z 9 to address the unique challenges faced by astronauts. This includes enhanced noise reduction for faster shutter speeds to mitigate the effects of cosmic radiation, as well as tweaks to file naming sequences and default settings optimized for space missions. Changes were also made to her in-camera FTP and transfer protocols to streamline the astronaut's workflow.

In addition to the Z 9 camera, a selection of NIKKOR Z lenses, including super telephoto and macro lenses, were sent to assist the astronauts in capturing images. The shipment also includes an FTZ II adapter to ensure compatibility with existing equipment aboard the ISS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/shoot-for-the-stars-nikon-z-9-cameras-lenses-sent-to-space-station-for-astronauts-epic-space-shots-416932-2024-02-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos