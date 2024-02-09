Goodbye, Bard – Google Gemini AI takes on Microsoft Copilot with a new Android app you can try now





Google Bard has been officially renamed to Gemini. As was recently rumored, a paid subscription for AI will be offered in the same vein as Microsoft introduced with his Copilot Pro some time ago.

Of course, the name Gemini sounds familiar. That's because it's actually the name of an AI model that Google introduced relatively recently to power Bard. Basically, the latter name has been retired and everything is now called Gemini to simplify things.

However, there's another twist here: Google has a vast new AI model called Ultra 1.0, and this newly built engine is designed to deliver, according to the company, “greater performance in terms of MMLU (massive multitasking language understanding). This is the first time that a system has outperformed human experts. We are promoting a new product called Gemini Advanced.

No prizes for guessing that Gemini Advanced is the paid subscription mentioned at the beginning. If you want Gemini Advanced, you'll need to sign up for the Google One AI premium plan (part of the broader Google One service). It costs £19.99 / £18.99 per month and includes 2TB of cloud storage.

Google is making serious claims about how advanced its paid Gemini AI will become, and how capable it will become in terms of reasoning skills and ability to take on difficult tasks such as coding.

Gemini Advanced is said to offer longer, more detailed conversations and a higher level of understanding of context based on previous input. Examples from Google include Gemini Advanced, which acts as a personal tutor that allows you to create step-by-step tutorials based on the learning style you decide is best for you.

For creative types, Gemini Advanced helps you create content that takes into account current trends and the best ways for creators to grow their audience.

Google is also introducing a dedicated Gemini app for the Android OS (available starting today in the US and rolling out in more regions “starting next week”). Gemini can also be accessed through his Google app on iOS.

Owners of the best Android smartphones will be able to use Gemini via a standalone app or opt in via Google Assistant, essentially turning it into a new AI-powered generative helper rather than the latter.

A long press on the power button will summon Gemini (or use “Hey Google”) to ask for help depending on the situation. Did you just take a photo? Prod Gemini and the AI ​​can pop up to suggest a caption, for example, or have the AI ​​create text or explain something about the article currently displayed on the screen.

Google Assistant voice functionality is also provided by Gemini on Android, including controlling smart home gadgets.

Naturally, the iOS implementation isn't like this, but there are some features within the Google app that can be used to create images, create text, and provide other functionality more basic than what's found on Android. There is a Gemini button.

The Gemini app on Android and iOS handsets starts rolling out in the US starting today, so some of you might be able to get your hands on it now. It will be available to other users in the coming weeks.

Analysis: Will Gemini shine in the spotlight as the Bard exits stage left?

Google is very pleased with Gemini Advanced's features, stating that it employs 57 diverse subjects, from mathematics and physics to law and medicine, to enhance your knowledge base and problem-solving abilities. I am.

We've heard from Google that Gemini Advanced, powered by Ultra 1.0, was found to be the preferred chatbot over its main rival (Copilot Pro) in a “blind evaluation by third-party evaluators.”

That's all well and good, but all the big stories are part of the big announcement. And make no mistake, this is a major development for Google's AI ambitions. The real question is how the supercharged Ultra 1.0 model actually performs. (And we've already tried it. Don't worry – look forward to getting your hands on it soon).

Another question you may be thinking about is how much will this AI subscription cost? It costs £20 / £18.99 per month (about AU$30 per month) in the US and UK, but there's a two-month free trial available to try it out. This seems to suggest that Google is pretty confident in Gemini Advanced's offering. impress.

If $20 per month sounds familiar, that's exactly what Microsoft charges for Copilot Pro. Is it a coincidence? That said, there's a spin here that's even more valuable for Google. The Google One Premium plan includes not only AI but also other benefits, most notably 2 TB worth of cloud storage. Copilot Pro doesn't come with any such additional features (unless you consider unlocking AI in certain Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, etc. for Microsoft 365 subscribers).

So now there is competition not only between Google and Microsoft's respective AIs, but also between their paid versions. And perhaps the most interesting thing about the latter conflict is how limited the functionality is from the free version. user.

So while Copilot Pro aims to make things faster and better for paying users and adds some unique features, Gemini Advanced offers more depth in terms of features and overall experience. It seems to be built around the idea of ​​adding . Additionally, Google is throwing in tons of bonuses like cloud storage and trying to seriously compete on value.

However, as mentioned above, we'll have to wait a while to draw any real conclusions about how smarter and more context-aware Google's new paid AI service is.

