Apple Vision Pro may look interesting, but it could change everything





Nick Bilton was reluctant to try Apple Vision Pro. He had experience using virtual reality headsets in the past, so he was already skeptical about the product. Bilton, a special correspondent for Vanity Fair, found his original Oculus VR headset, now known as the Meta Quest, to be anxiety-inducing. One of the reasons is that he cannot see the real world. For the past 10 years, he says, every time a company released a new VR device, I put it on, put it in my closet, and never used it again.

So when Apple announced what it called the first spatial computer, I had no desire to go and experience it, he recalls. But at his editor's urging, he agreed to participate in a carefully curated Apple demo. I reluctantly tried this on and was completely blown away.

Bilton talks about this personal epiphany, his recent interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and whether this product can change the game in augmented reality on the latest episode of Inside the Hive.

This is the future, he says. It's akin to the revolutionary transition from clunky desktop computers to sleek laptops to ultra-powerful smartphones. I have no doubt that I'll eventually get to the point where the glasses on my face are Apple. Vision Pro. I don't know when, but it will happen.

Already, the new device has changed the way he works and relaxes. Bilton says that when he wears Apple Vision Pro, it recognizes his laptop and allows him to write on his iMac screen right in front of him. We're doing research on this side, music is playing on the left, text is playing on the back, and it's a pretty wild experience. ”

In fact, Bilton hasn't turned on the giant flat-screen TV in his living room since installing the Vision Pro. Instead, he admits, I lie on the couch and watch movies and TV shows on his IMAX on the ceiling. Because it's much better, crisper and clearer. To hear Bilton say, this technology, combined with incredible advances in artificial intelligence, will inevitably become commonplace around the world, for better or for worse.

Naturally, he was concerned about the world in which his children would grow up, and considered writing a novel to that effect. Imagine if technology went wrong and a billion people died, whatever it was, and the world came together and said, “We got it.'' , it has to stop. We have to stop building technology. We have to find a perfect time when technology is good enough to help society, but not so bad that it kills everyone or could kill anyone. I love to think, “What kind of year was this year?'' 1985? Is it today? Is this yet to come?

