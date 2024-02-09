U.S. Space Force wants jetpacks to keep old spacecraft alive in orbit





The U.S. Space Force is looking at various options to extend the lifespan of satellites that have run out of fuel.

One of these options, called a “jetpack,” is a small propulsion unit that can be added to an existing spacecraft already in orbit. Some of these ideas were presented at the Space Mobility Conference in Orlando, Florida in late January.

During the event, Brig. Gen. Christine Panzenhagen, commander of space launch Delta 45, told reporters that in-orbit refueling is an “urgent need” and that the Space Force “can provide it by connecting with existing satellites.” “I'm considering getting a backpack or a jet pack.” “Whether it's not designed to have enough thrust or its propellant is out, it gains more thrust,” Breaking Defense magazine said.

Space Force leaders have indicated that this type of “sustained mobility” is a key part of the Space Force's strategy going forward. Rather than launching a satellite into a single orbit for its entire lifespan, Space Force leaders have said they want to be able to respond to dynamic threats and relocate the satellite as long as it is operational. This could include refueling satellites that have run out of fuel and are unable to move on their own.

“We've been doing it wrong since the dawn of the space age,” Space Force Commander Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw said in July 2023. “What we've actually done is what I call positional space operations. Once we put a platform into orbit, we tend to leave it in that orbit. […] That's not enough anymore. ”

To achieve this objective, the Space Systems Command (responsible for the development, acquisition, launch, and logistics of military spacecraft) will seek solutions and technologies from private companies that can meet mobility and refueling needs. In September 2023, we established the Service, Mobility and Logistics Bureau.

“There are other things that we look at and look at the industrial base, especially dynamic space operations and the mobility that supports those needs, things like backpacks,” Panzenhagen said. said.

Over the years, multiple government agencies and aerospace manufacturers have developed different approaches to robotic servicing and in-orbit refueling. Some of them are nearing technical readiness.

The Space Systems Command recently awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman to stand up a new passive refueling module (PRM) to operate refueling missions. PRM was chosen to serve as the standard for future refueling technology.

UK- and Japan-based Astroscale also won a $25.5 million contract from the Space Force to develop a satellite refueling spacecraft, expected to be completed by 2026.

