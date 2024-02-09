Consortium visits Washington, DC to install new South Florida Climate Technology Hub | FIU News





FIU joined Miami-Dade County and climate resiliency industry experts last week to position the South Florida Climate Technology Hub before federal agency leaders, members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Florida's Congressional delegation. .

Francesca de Quesada Covey, chief innovation and economic development officer for Miami-Dade County, said, “I would like to invite a variety of agencies and legislators to learn more about our efforts to commercialize climate change technologies from South Florida to the world.” I want you to do that,” he said. He led the delegation in his role as Regional Innovation Officer for the Hub.

This technology hub is a collaboration between universities, local governments, and the private sector in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Monroe counties.

If South Florida's application is successful, the tech hub could receive more than $70 million in federal funding from the Department of Commerce through the Economic Development Authority. Its purpose is to advance technological innovation, workforce development, climate-resilient infrastructure, clean energy, and fair opportunity. Applications for funding for the second phase of the project are currently under consideration. The consortium is currently formalizing its proposal as part of the application for stage two of the hub development and expects to hear about funding in the summer.

“If the South Florida Climate Technology Hub is successful in securing its second phase of funding, this will enable us to become a world leader in climate resiliency and clean energy. cities and say, “We have something that works, we're resilient, and we're ready to scale,'' said 3D's consortium partner 1Print. said Adam Friedman, CEO and Counselor. Print artificial reefs and seawalls that integrate marine habitats.

FIU hosted an information session moderated by Brookings Institution Metro Fellows Joe Cain and Francesca Iofreda. The event featured an in-depth discussion on strategies to effectively implement an equitable workforce, with a focus on climate change, while promoting economic development and market opportunities. Those in attendance included various federal appointees and influential Floridians.

William Anderson, FIU's vice president for research and development, and Todd Kroll, director of the FIU Institute for the Environment, were among the key FIU leaders in attendance and spearheaded advocacy for federal funding to support the climate tech hub. I stood there. FIU researchers will collaborate on areas such as microgrids, ultra-high performance concrete, and product testing at the Wall of Wind test facility.

Considered ground zero for the climate crisis and sea level rise, South Florida is the nation's only climate-resilient technology hub and is leading efforts to transform our approach to a climate-friendly future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.fiu.edu/2024/consortium-visits-dc-to-position-new-south-florida-climate-tech-hub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos