Why responsible AI innovation starts with ethical engineers





Aaron Sconard, Co-Founder and CEO of Pluralsight.

kelvin murray 2015

In today's fast-paced race for technological innovation, ethical considerations are often sidelined. According to my company's research, 92% of organizations accelerated their AI efforts in 2023. This increase in AI adoption has increased the need for technology ethicists across industries, and the White House is taking notice.

In response to rapid advances in AI and warnings from prominent technology leaders, the Biden administration announced the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence Executive Order on October 30, 2023. This executive order aims to establish new standards for AI safety and security. , Privacy, Equity, and Civil Rights. Among other directives, the order requires developers of powerful AI systems to share the results of safety tests and address algorithmic discrimination and AI-powered fraud.

As evidenced by the Executive Order, irresponsible AI can have far-reaching negative effects, from impacting search engines and social media algorithms to perpetuating discrimination in the justice system and violating personal privacy. there is. Therefore, those tasked with developing, training, and advancing these models have tremendous power in shaping our increasingly technological society.

Great technical skills come with great responsibility. Organizations investing in AI must parallelly invest in responsible AI research and employee education on equity and social impact.

What does ethical AI look like?

AI has immense potential to capture unprecedented amounts of data and positively impact humanity, and its relevance is industry agnostic. It's just a matter of keeping ethical development and deployment as a top priority. Below are his four key aspects of ethics in AI that organizations need to consider.

fairness

Ensuring fairness is an important element in the development of AI systems. The functionality of AI depends on the data used for training, and the quality of AI depends on the fairness and fairness of the training data. AI will inherit human biases. An ethical engineer must take responsibility for training her AI system in ways that treat people fairly and reduce bias. Incorporating diverse and representative datasets is important to avoid perpetuating existing social biases within AI systems.

Privacy and security

Respecting people's privacy is a fundamental ethical consideration in AI development. Organizations must establish robust systems to ensure that AI does not produce results that violate individuals' privacy rights. This includes implementing strict data security protocols, anonymizing data where appropriate, and obtaining appropriate consent for data use. Ethical engineers must proactively address privacy and security issues and ensure that AI systems are designed with the highest standards of data protection and encryption.

transparency

It's important that users have some level of understanding of how the AI ​​model works and where it gets its information from. AI systems should be designed to provide context and explanations for recommendations and help users understand the reasoning behind decisions. This transparency makes it easier to identify and mitigate bias, leading to continuous improvement of AI systems.

reliability

The number of use cases for AI is expanding dramatically, and the reliability and safety of its applications has also become an important aspect of ethical technology. AI systems must be developed to work consistently and accurately for their intended use cases. It is important to avoid deploying AI in ways that could be used against humanity, such as intrusive citizen surveillance or malicious surveillance practices. Ethical engineers play a key role in advocating for the responsible use of AI and establishing guidelines and frameworks to prevent its misuse.

global guardrails

Over time, as alliances such as the AI ​​Bill of Rights and the global nonprofit Partnership on AI mature, we will begin to see a more concrete set of AI guardrails and guidelines for organizations to follow. The development and implementation of these guardrails will require collaboration from major global technology vendors. Companies investing heavily in AI systems need to establish agreed-upon standards to which all systems adhere.

The public sector will also need to play a key role in shaping the future of AI, and if tech companies do not collaborate effectively with the public sector, governments will be denied access to AI systems they deem harmful to their citizens. may be blocked. Public-private partnerships can help drive responsible AI development, but public pressure can also influence decisions, as a recent petition that received widespread attention for its call to block the advancement of more advanced AI systems shows. may give.

Training of ethical engineers

If companies are responsible for ensuring that AI products are accountable and fair before they go to market, it means the power is in the hands of people. While organizations need to invest resources to strengthen responsible AI research and focus on social impact, an equally important area of ​​investment is in the skills of their employees.

While engineers may have extensive experience with AI, technology changes so quickly that even experts need ongoing support to help manage and optimize the environments they helped build. A specific and programmatic education is required. As a result, many organizations investing in AI are learning that investing in employee skills is a necessary strategy as well.

My company's research shows that 90% of executives surveyed do not fully understand the AI ​​skill level and proficiency of their teams, and leaders need to understand their workforce's AI readiness. It shows that we need to get a better handle on the situation. Organizations should strive to have a highly skilled workforce trained in the technical aspects of building, implementing, and maintaining ethically sound AI systems.

As responsibility for these systems shifts back to humans, can employees explain how they trained their models to reduce bias? Can they point to ethical data collection and protection practices? Vendors Have you vetted your AI responsibilities?

As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented rate, developing ethical engineers is of paramount importance. Organizations must recognize the importance of ethical considerations in innovation and actively invest in fostering responsible AI practices.

