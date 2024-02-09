Linking two Google Home accounts breaks automation…





I have two homes: my primary residence and a vacation home. I set up each home with its own Google account. I have quite a few devices and automation in my main home and about 6 devices in my vacation home. I decided to link the two accounts so I could use voice commands more seamlessly without having to constantly change accounts in the Home app. We've sent you an invitation to the Vacation to Home link. Both homes appeared in my main account's device list, and I was able to manually control devices in both homes. However, when I tried to create an automation in Google Home from my main account to control devices, the app only showed the devices in my vacation home and couldn't move to my main home device. I then unlinked the two accounts, but the problem remained. The only devices I could control were those in my (currently unconnected) vacation home. I was also getting error 404 when trying to view or edit one of my automations in my main home account. Even weirder, I was able to create an automation in my main account that controlled the devices in my vacation home. Even if the two accounts are unlinked.

I've removed apps and data, as well as chrome, removed both my main and vacation accounts from my phone, restarted my phone, but the problem remains. I also have a second phone of his using the same account and Home is working fine there.

Has anyone experienced similar issues with home links? The whole functionality seems to be half-baked and has security holes.

