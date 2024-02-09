Jagex changes hands in $1.1 billion deal, Xensam says goodbye to 'bootstrap', more than 75 million invested this week





Our research this week tracked more than 70 tech financing deals across Europe totaling more than 745 million, as well as around eight exits, M&A deals, rumors and related news articles.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Major funding rounds to watch

ID Finance secures $139.5 million in debt financing to expand financial wellness app Plazo

Project 3 Mobility raises $100 million to develop autonomous robotaxis, but progress remains uncertain

Starship Technologies raises $90 million to expand self-driving last-mile delivery

Notable acquisitions and mergers

Carlyle confirms sale of Runescape developer Jagex to CVC Capital Partners in $1.1 billion deal

Sweden's Heatland Disc Golf wins European birdie

Deazy improves developer recruitment with acquisition of Geektastic

Interesting moves by investors

ETCI marks 1st anniversary with 1 billion investment in European innovation

Episode 1 announces 76 million in funding for pre-seed and seed stage investments

Amsterdam's Orient Growth Ventures closes second fund for 83.7 million

3TS Capital Partners closes new fund IV at 111M

Major investor in HSBC-backed Monese cancels investment in money transfer app

In other (important) news

European Union criminalizes obscene content generated by artificial intelligence

UK government invests $45 million in quantum public interest

Meta challenges EU digital services law supervisory fees as unfair

Cloud groups backed by Microsoft and Amazon enter talks over EU dispute

Finnish HRtech startup Workfellow announces closure amid challenges

Recommended reading and listening

41-year-old old school founders want to transform payments for B2B transactions

Klarna moves to new London headquarters billed as world's largest coworking space

British Arts Unions ready to strike if no AI deal is reached

Finnish startup Hylia unlocks sidestream potential in the fishing industry

Money transfer app “Atlantic Money'' launches in the US and Australia, but admits the number of users is not enough to attract attention

European tech startups to watch

SQCDP secures 200,000 investment to improve manufacturing performance

STORI raises $500,000 to automate branding and content creation

Analytical Alley secures 700,000 for AI-based martech solutions

OTee secures 1.25 million in funding for industrial automation software

Axiology completes $2 million investment in DLT securities trading platform

