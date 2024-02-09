The future of geospatial technology





A combination of cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking experts is set to unfold at Geo Week 2024. The high-tech geospatial conference and trade show is scheduled for February 11-13 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Attending over 3,000 experts from 50 countries, the event will showcase a range of advanced technologies, including those related to natural disasters, robotics, drones, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities and digital mapping. Masu.

Sponsored by Diversified Communications, Geo Week turns the Colorado Convention Center into a hub of innovation, featuring 3D scanners, drones, robots, virtual reality tools, artificial intelligence solutions, and digital mapping technology. The event is not only a global gathering, but also highlights the strong presence of Colorado's more than 20 businesses and organizations, with more than 600 local attendees representing nearly 300 organizations. experts are expected to participate.

Trend AI visionaries: Transforming happiness through technology

Lee Corkhill, Group Events Director at Diversified Communications, highlights the transformative impact of geospatial technology on both the built environment and the natural world.

“Our joint gatherings at Geo Week are designed to delve into how best to use these solutions, tackle complex projects, build innovative workflows, and solve concrete real-world challenges. ” said Corkhill.

The main features of the event are:

Robust Conference Program: Featuring over 200 industry experts, the Geo Week conference program covers a wide range of topics including geospatial technology, digital workflows, reality capture, LIDAR, and more. Conference attendees will have access to sessions hosted by both Geo Week and ASPRS, featuring experts from top organizations such as Autodesk, Bentley Systems, RIEGL, Esri, and USGS. Exhibitors: The show floor will feature 200 solution providers showcasing best-in-class solutions in LIDAR, reality capture, 3D modeling, point cloud processing, and more. Attendees can compare products and services, connect with technology leaders, and find tools to meet their evolving needs. Keynotes: Notable keynotes include discussions on the global transformative impact of emerging technologies and geospatial knowledge. Panelists from CDM Smith, POWER Engineers, Skender, Esri, and the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) will share insights on AEC, 3D, and geospatial innovation. Add-on workshops: Geo Week offers 13 workshops for hands-on training hosted by organizations such as ASPRS, BAAM.tech, GreenValley International, and Trimble Applanix, allowing attendees to expand their technical skillsets . Event Highlights: Special features include an academic hub, product previews, press contests, Geo Week Awards gala, Level Up Lounge for career development, educational programs in the Exhibit Hall Theater, and multiple networking events . Supporting Partners: More than 180 associations and media partners around the world recognize Geo Week as the premier event for strengthening the integration of the built environment with advanced air/ground technologies.

Registration for Geo Week is still open, giving professionals the opportunity to secure a spot at this transformative event. For more information and to register, visit Geo Week's official website.

