



Taylor Swift will watch Super Bowl LVIII from the stands this weekend, and she'll likely see players wearing new safety equipment aimed at reducing the risk of brain injury. His recent two-year study concluded that the Q-collar may live up to its claims that it can reduce the risk of severe brain injury from repeated head contact.

Rugby is facing a similar crisis, with a former England World Cup winner and Wales captain showing signs of early-onset dementia. Fortunately, technological innovations are also moving rapidly to limit the risks to rugby players in the professional and amateur game. Hedkayse is a new soft helmet approved by World Rugby which does not allow for NFL style body armor which can reduce impact forces to the head by up to 85%.

The NFL and World Rugby have clear reasons to act and invest in exploratory innovation. Head injuries remain an ever-present problem for high-contact sports. Rugby has done everything it can to reduce the risks for players, but as players develop and the game gets faster, the dangers only increase. As a Welshman, rugby is deeply ingrained in my being, but even I can see that at some point young people will no longer be able to play a sport that will have such long-term negative effects.

However, many companies struggle to find a reason to invest in exploratory innovation. That rarely happens because they don't see the threat to their business model. This is one of the big misconceptions. Few companies succumb to disruptive innovation, but fail to recognize that change is coming. IBM and software, Nokia and smartphones, Polaroid and digital, they all took on new territory. Polaroid also introduced the world's first megapixel digital camera to the market. The problem is they believed it was covered. His CFO at Nokias famously said in 2007 that “the iPhone is interesting.” This is really a validation of what we've been doing.

I get asked almost every day, “How can I get operational leaders to understand the need to invest more in exploratory innovation?” I think it's difficult to give a general answer because each situation is different. There is no textbook answer to convince someone to move from generating profits to investing in potential. However, here are his six points to guide your conversations with senior leaders in this situation.

1. Start by Assuming Positive Intentions I spoke to a startup guru at a conference a few years ago, and he mentioned innovation blockers within large organizations. This is the wrong way of thinking. It's easy to assume that people who disagree with you are not motivated. If you do this, you won't try to understand the other person's motives, and you will miss the opportunity to persuade them. (I think that's what's happening in American politics).

2. See the world through their eyes We know operational leaders must deliver revenue and profit. If we really want to understand their situation, we need to dig deeper and understand the specific pressures they are facing. Is there low-cost competition, changing customer behavior, or underperforming distributors eating away at your margins? Only by understanding what's keeping them up at night can you unlock the underlying motivation for change. Masu.

3. Make vague stories about chaos and endings like Kodak or Polaroid malfunctioning more concrete with evidence. It helps explain how organizations respond to threats, but it generalizes too much to convince you that it applies to individuals. Leaders need to see concrete evidence of a threat or opportunity before actively engaging.

4. Solve the best problem depending on your customer's problem that your competitors are not addressing. I have written elsewhere about how corporate explorers (my term for people who lead innovation from within existing organizations) build coalitions of support around opportunities to impact markets. I have written. There are no off-the-shelf ideas. It's much easier to ignore and can be completely wrong without proper culture.

5. Co-inventing problem-focused solutions opens up possibilities for co-creation. This is basic. If you look at the world through the eyes of general managers, you'll find that many of them want to be innovators. They don't want to give up the task of doing something they enjoy, even if they know they don't have the time to do it. Innovation units that involve business unit leaders in ideating and nurturing new ventures are far more likely to secure long-term support.

6. The value of surprise, as opposed to co-invention, is to be prepared for surprises. One of my CTO clients did a great job of creating a small pilot and offering it to the business as a new asset to build future revenue. These were not chosen at random. Although he followed points 1 to 4 with great care, he was unable to involve his colleagues in the co-invention. His surprise changed the dynamic.

The NFL and World Rugby may have had clearer grounds for change: player safety and sporting legitimacy. But I think they could introduce innovations to make the sport less dangerous sooner. Perhaps some corporate explorers are waiting to emerge from among the players on the field this weekend. Create the minimum viable product to save the lives of your most valuable players.

