Global shipments of AI PCs and GenAI smartphones will total 295 million units in 2024





Artificial intelligence will take over the technology field in 2023 and will start making its way into hardware in 2024. Global shipments of AI PCs and Generated AI (GenAI) smartphones are expected to reach a total of 295 million units by 2023, up from just 29 million units in 2023. According to research firm Gartner, it is estimated that by the end of 2024, 240 million of these will be GenAI smartphones and 54.5 million will be AI PCs. This will represent 22% of basic and premium smartphones and 22% of all PCs by 2024.

Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner, said the rapid adoption of on-device GenAI capabilities and AI processors will eventually become a standard requirement for technology vendors. This ubiquity creates challenges for vendors to differentiate themselves from competitors, making it difficult to create unique selling points and drive revenue growth.

The PC market increased slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023 after declining for eight consecutive quarters. And in 2024, he says, on-device AI is likely to reinvigorate PC marketing and help maintain the existing expected replacement cycle, canceling out some of the market. Negative effects of a destructive socio-economic environment. However, integrating AI into PCs is not expected to increase end-user spending beyond the expected price increase. Business device buyers demand a compelling reason to invest. As a result, Gartner predicts that overall PC shipments in 2024 will total 250.4 million units, with a 3.5% increase from 2023.

Gartener also predicts that GenAI smartphones will drive demand for smartphones in 2027. Smartphone enhancements advance the current experience with camera and audio integration, but these features are expected by users rather than demonstrating new breakthrough capabilities. Users have the same expectations for his GenAI functionality on their smartphones. Atwal says they are unlikely to pay a premium for his GenAI smartphones if breakthrough applications are not available.

The revolution in user experience is driven by advances in smaller versions of large-scale language models (LLMs) tailored specifically for smartphones. This evolution will transform smartphones into even more intuitive companions that can understand and respond to human language and visual cues, taking the overall user experience to new heights. Overall, global smartphone shipments are expected to increase by 4.2% year-on-year in 2024, totaling 1.2 billion units.

