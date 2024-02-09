How to enter Top Tech Accelerator





As a Y Combinator graduate, many early founders come to me for advice on accelerator applications. Whether it's Y Combinator, Techstars, OnDeck, ERA, or anywhere else, they always frame their questions the same way. “Do you think this idea is good enough?”

Two must-have applications for all accelerator applications – literally. It's a meta-application that describes you, your ideas, your business, etc. Your answers demonstrate that you are likely to be a successful founder.

Through the process of being rejected and accepted by accelerators, I realized if the idea was good enough. Completely wrong question.

Before we explain why, we need to dispel a huge myth about accelerator applications. Many founders think that accelerators require them to prove their ideas like a pitch contest. But accelerators support founders, not ideas. Here's what founders should focus on:

More information for entrepreneurs Is your innovation worthy of a patent?

Demonstrate trustworthy commitment

Great founders overthink their ideas and become obsessed with them. This shows that you know more about your particular field than the person reading your application. I remember hearing this advice when I was preparing for a YC interview.

The worst thing that can happen is to be asked about an idea you never thought of. You don't necessarily need to know the answer, but you should think about it.

How do you prove this in your application? Ditch non-obvious knowledge. In our article, we talked about how we built a prototype for our product (a natural language search interface) and had great second-order effects (gaining better insight into user intent and goals through search logs). ).

Prove you're curious

Scout Mindset is a book by Julia Galef that explains two types of mindsets.

Soldier mindset: stick to your beliefs, ignore negative evidence, and try to prove you are right. Scout mindset: Seek the truth. You form a hypothesis, actively try to disprove it, and adapt your understanding of the world based on the information you gather.

I've seen successful founders who exhibit both ways of thinking. Sometimes it takes a soldier who tenaciously pursues his vision of what the world and industry should be, even when no one believes him and there is plenty of evidence to the contrary.

But great founders are often scouts who demonstrate curiosity and interest in the truth. They tune into new signals such as what features are being used, what pain points are resonating in customer inquiries, when support requests are coming in, and what competitors are doing. We constantly update our understanding of our market and product market depth. Do you argue that positioning doesn't attract customers and that users just don't understand it? Or do you accept reality and reassess your position?

How can you demonstrate scoutness in your application? Talk about what you used to believe about your field or market, what you no longer believe, and how you disproved that conclusion. Very few people do this in their first draft. Because we believe that apps make you look smart (you had an idea and you were right) rather than stupid (you had an idea and you were wrong).

Show off your progress, not your qualifications

Many founders have impressive backgrounds, including Ivy League, consulting, management banking, and MAANG. The list goes on.

That's not to say these credentials aren't important. (In fact, I'm rather agnostic myself, but many investors still use these signals.) The key is to hype these credentials within your application.

Good founders focus on tangible short-term results, user feedback, active customers, and more.

Even if you think your progress is modest, talking about it in your application encourages you to act quickly and make tangible progress, rather than trying to wow your application readers with your credentials. It shows that you are concentrating on something.

If your idea doesn't make any progress, please share other entrepreneurial/constructive things you've done and the tangible results you got from them (for example, work at a previous company or open source project). Please list them.

Proving that you have previous experience building or selling things will give you an edge over most people's resumes.

Let's take this to the bank. Your startup has raised millions of dollars. So?

Are ideas not important at all?

In my opinion, the meta-application is more important than the idea. Accelerators see thousands of startups every year and know how quickly ideas, strategies, and users can change. The only thing that is consistent is the founder.

Yes, ideas matter. You can't go into Y Combinator selling inflatable dart boards. However, your application must explain your thought process. Here are some elements that we have found helpful regarding the idea of ​​an accelerator application.

big enough market

Some people take the advice to build what they want too literally. They build tools for a small portion of the market and want to stay there. But accelerators don't fund businesses with obvious revenue ceilings. That doesn't mean your MVP has to have billion-dollar potential, but you do need to know how you can get there (and want to get there).

clear angle

Many accelerator applications look like this: “I'm really smart, so I've researched this problem for a while and it's broken. I'm going to build a better solution.” This is not an idea. Ideally, you already have a product in mind. If not, you should at least understand what specific problems in the market urgently need to be solved and have some ideas on how to solve them. there is.

As the technology landscape continually evolves, accelerators recognize the flexibility of ideas and strategies. What they always look for is a founder's tenacity and adaptability. While there is no doubt that a compelling idea is essential, a meta-application that emphasizes founder qualities and strategic thinking emerges as the linchpin of the accelerator's application process.

So as you embark on this journey, remember that it's important to be the kind of founder who not only has a good idea, but can turn that idea into reality.

