Super Bowl advertisers aim for mainstream appeal with AI-focused ads





Although some AI brand names may sound like rhythms or audible tones, this year's Super Bowl AI ads have nothing to do with play calling.

This Sunday, the tech giant will tap into the mainstream audience of Super Bowl V to tout its new AI capabilities. Meanwhile, other non-tech brands plan to air ads created with generative AI in a bid to stand out.

Microsoft's Super Bowl spot promotes Copilot, its flagship AI platform that powers a variety of features across a variety of apps, devices, and websites. Microsoft, which recently rebranded Bing Chat under Copilot, aims to show how Copilot can act as an AI companion across Windows, Android, and Apple devices with a new campaign launched this week. But instead of bogging down soccer fans with AI jargon, Microsoft's Watch Me commercial is designed to help people storyboard a movie, study chemistry, or write code for a new game. It shows how Copilot can help you in your daily life.

In an interview with Digiday about the campaign, Kathleen Hall, Microsoft's chief brand officer, said that AI-centered approaches to brand messaging were still in their infancy, such as in the early days of PCs and cloud computing. Based on Microsoft's strategy for marketing the category.

Hall says AI is not some ethereal giant housed somewhere. It's about accumulating small, important things right in front of you and connecting them to something big. It's not just the big things we often hear about, like curing cancer or saving the world.

While many Super Bowl ads are aimed at laughs, Hall said he doesn't think comedy will work for the Co-Pilot campaign, at least not yet, citing the high level of “empowering” tone and emotion chosen. He added that he felt that this insight was appropriate. The Watch Me concept has also expanded from its initial plans last spring, months after the AI ​​boom began, to focusing on what AI means for humans, from Microsoft's corporate positioning in the AI ​​field. changed to something.

Mo Alibi, a senior analyst at Forrester, said Microsoft's all-encompassing AI advertising will enable everyone to produce more, faster and better than before. . I think it's about being able to fulfill a promise within a limited amount of time. If the applications of this technology are not widely promoted and the daily lives of users are not steadily improved during 2024, these brands will lose some credibility.

High ad prices put Sunday's Super Bowl out of reach for many AI marketers. His single ad for the 2024 Super Bowl costs him $7 million, about a fifth of what AI advertisers spent on him overall in Q3 2023. According to Media Radar, AI advertisers spent a total of $40.2 million in his first nine months of 2023. In 2023, of which he will spend $ 35 million in the third quarter alone.

AI for accessibility and cybersecurity

Microsoft isn't the only tech giant using the Super Bowl to market AI. Google's new ad for his Pixel 8 features the smartphone's accessibility tools. The commercial, titled “Javier in Frame,” shows how the AI-powered Guide Javier Frame feature can help people who are blind or have low vision take photos and videos. Masu. The ad was shot and directed by blind filmmaker Adam Morse and narrated by Stevie Wonder, also a blind musician.

Other technology companies are also marketing AI in various Super Bowl ads. In a Wild West-themed ad filled with robots, CrowdStrike showcases its AI capabilities for cybersecurity. Meanwhile, Etsy makes its debut in the big game to promote its recently released AI-enabled Gift His Mode feature.

In a night filled with celebrities and humorous ads, some marketing experts believe the tone of Microsoft and Google's AI ads will help them stand out. Charles Taylor, a marketing professor at Villanova School of Business, said companies often focus more on product awareness than brand building when marketing new categories. But with AI, products can span so many categories.

Big marketers like Google and Microsoft are in a somewhat different category, Taylor says. So they overlap too, but at the same time you can teach them about your product and build brand loyalty.

Non-AI companies leveraging AI

Avocados from Mexico, a longtime Super Bowl sponsor, has chosen to focus on digital rather than running TV ads. His new GuacAImole platform uses OpenAI's AI to generate guacamole recipes and photos based on user-uploaded ingredient images. This website was created with guardrails in place to keep recipes brand safe and USDA approved. Images uploaded of inappropriate ingredients will receive a response stating that the product cannot be guaranteed.

While the last Super Bowl explored AI capabilities, the brand's digital approach for 2024 aims to keep the focus on the brand and put technology behind the scenes. 270B, the Texas-based agency that built the website, also removed other brand names and images when training the tool. [AI] “Last year we thought about it at the last minute, but this year we wanted to be the first to do it,” said 270B CEO Christian Bottini.

Bottini said commercials usually shine because so much money is spent on them. I want it to shine. And this year, in the absence of commercials, digital needed to shine.

After the 2022 Crypto Bowl, AI is already creating trust

In some ways, AI-enabled advertising is reminiscent of another Super Bowl technology trend not too far away. It was the wave of crypto commercials in 2022 that led to the game being dubbed the Crypto Bowl before the asset class's subsequent downturn. . However, marketing experts point out that there are many differences. For example, generative AI is already used in many applications and is not tied to speculative markets like cryptocurrencies.

Forrester's Alibi said cryptocurrencies, as unregistered securities, have always contained some degree of radioactivity, and big tech companies and multinationals have been slow to adopt them. Generative AI is at the other end of the spectrum, with big tech companies and multinationals betting big on his AI-driven future and now under pressure to build the same level of enthusiasm in consumers. .

Are AI companies at risk of repeating their crypto marketing mistakes by promising too much too soon and potentially under-delivering? Not intentionally, but perhaps unintentionally. But Hall said Microsoft is doing what it always does with each type of technology. They ask, “Why would normal people care?”

I think that’s where cryptocurrencies have been missing,” she said. “I don't think we looked at it and compared ourselves to it and thought, 'Let's do better.' We just ran our normal playbook based on meaningful truths. .

