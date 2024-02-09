Allegiant Stadium takes fan experience to the next level with Samsung display technology





“Samsung has a complete portfolio of products, so we have screens ranging in size from 27 inches to 27,000 square feet,” Pasco said. “We didn't want to have the biggest video board in a professional sports game, but we wanted the best quality, so we chose Samsung's high-resolution HDR-capable screen. With 4K technology, the display We will continue to be at the cutting edge in 2020.”

For Allegiant Stadium's exterior, the project pushed the envelope even further by featuring mesh displays. It's a robust, vibrant exterior LED screen worthy of the Las Vegas landscape, and at 27,600 square feet, it's the marquee of Pro Football's largest outdoor stadium.

“Las Vegas requires very well-lit buildings, so we installed a mesh video board on the outside facing the Strip. This allows us to not only promote our corporate sponsors, but also display information about upcoming events at the stadium. ,” Pasco explained.

Between the video boards, ribbon boards, in-suite displays, concourses, bars, vomit and outdoor mesh displays, there are 66,000 square feet of display technology throughout Allegiant Stadium.

“Fans are immediately immersed in a video experience when they enter Allegiant Stadium. We positioned the videoboard so that every seat in the house has a great view so you don't miss a thing,” Pasco said. Ta.

This is especially important for venue operators. Designed as a multi-use building, Allegiant Stadium hosts a variety of events, from professional football to college games, concerts and corporate functions. While the visual experience is different, the delivery should be equally shocking for all of these events.

Displays throughout the venue can be easily tailored to each event using a display management system.

“Samsung's screens give your venue a lot of flexibility. For example, you can switch from a soccer match to a concert with the flip of a switch. Signage, menu boards, TVs, corporate messages and more. ,” Pasko emphasized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://insights.samsung.com/2024/02/09/allegiant-stadium-takes-fan-experiences-to-the-next-level-with-samsung-display-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos