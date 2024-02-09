



If Technical.ly were human, he'd be a 15-year-old with an active Discord account and a worn-out Nintendo Switch.

Officially launched in Philadelphia on February 9, 2009, Technical.ly has long been a leader in the technology ecosystems we cover (Delaware launched in 2014) and, in many ways, the evolution of technology itself. I've seen it.

In 2009, Obama became the new president. Android was gaining popularity alongside his two-year-old iPhone, which would eventually dominate the U.S. smartphone market. Willow Garage's robot PR2 has learned how to open doors and plug in, sparking fears that machines will soon outsmart humans. Bitcoin was born when Satoshi Nakamoto established the first block of the cryptocurrency blockchain. Vuzik's His Wrap VR sunglasses, predicted to be the future of mixed reality, were surprisingly closer to glasses than his full-face 2024 headset.

It was the year of Windows 7, Google Wave, and Minecraft. Wii Sports, an interactive fitness video game, was so popular that Riot Games released League of Legends. As the internet transitioned from being used sitting at a desk to being used anywhere, social media, especially Twitter and Facebook, became massive.

Michael Jackson's death in June 2009 tested the limits of the Internet, crashing websites and platforms such as Twitter, Wikipedia, the Los Angeles Times, and AOL Messenger, which was probably still in use at the time. Google misidentified a large number of identical searches as a cyber attack and shut down its service.

Wilmington, the land of oranges

Meanwhile, Wilmington, Delaware had a very special brand called ING Direct Orange. The Dutch online bank (today we call it fintech) moved to the city in his 2000, purchasing and renovating an old vacant brick building around the train station. These facilities have been transformed into cool, modern workplaces that employ approximately 1,300 people, many of whom are technology workers.

But in 2009, ING's existence was coming to an end. ING US was sold to Capital One in 2011 to pay off its EU debt.

These buildings currently house CSC Station, Tech Impact, and Delaware State University's riverfront campus.

Elsewhere in Wilmington, the Nemours Building, an Art Deco building that currently houses The Mill, Theater N, and several floors of residential apartments, was once a DuPont office building. The same goes for part of the Dupont Building, which currently houses Chemours offices, apartments, and a DECO food hall.

However, Wilmington's presence in innovation was not limited to ING and DuPont.

In 2009, Steven Loetger, Wes Garnett, and Pedro Moore opened CoIN Lofts, Delaware's first coworking space, on West 9th Street. Eventually, CoIN was managed by Start It Up Delaware, which received state funding in 2013, and chain expansion began. Reaction: Within a few years, 1313 Innovation occurred in the old Hercules Building (now home to Chancery Market), and in the late 2010s, the city of Newark connected with the University of Delaware's Horn Entrepreneurship Program in Newark.

Overall, this year has been a very memorable one. In addition to the above, there was the first of the unfortunately few Fringe Wilmington festivals, construction began on the Queen Theater, and Snowmageddon hit.

What was the media doing in 2009?

Technical.ly entered the new media world at a time when demand-driven content was one of the biggest media trends. Founded in 2006, Demand Media was the king of freelance-based, SEO-driven content farms (even though the rates it paid per article were so low that freelancers had no choice but to work). Regardless, they seem to have believed that they were not a content farm (in terms of volume).

In 2009, when you searched for just about anything on Google, Demand Media content appeared first in the form of step-by-step articles from eHow and Livestrong. The company produced more than 100,000 titles per day for freelancers. Rightly or wrongly, this is said to be the future of media. It was terrible for writers and for journalism, and internet users hated it.

It will take a few more years, but Google will retire these content farms with the 2011 Panda update. This has undoubtedly helped enable the growth of localized online news sources like Technical.ly.

