Google's Gemini assistant is great but frustrating





I don't know how to say it, but sometimes opening up another app on your phone and typing text can be too much of a mental strain.

You will need to collect details about your Airbnb reservation from two different confirmation emails and send them to your friend. Or you want to find out when to leave this coffee shop so you can get home by a certain time on the bus. These aren't difficult, but you start to think so because you have to tap on different apps and tab between screens. There's no need to send that email yet. Now I just hope the bus schedule goes well.

These are the jobs I want AI to take over. AI, including Google's new Gemini assistant, isn't quite there yet. But Gemini feels like a harbinger of what the future of AI could look like once you're firmly familiar with Google's services.

Gemini: Chatbot formerly known as Bard.

Gemini can replace the standard assistant.

Gemini is Google's AI chatbot, formerly known as Bard. Although it's an app that you download from the Google Play Store, it's actually part of the Google apps that are already installed on your phone running Android. Once up and running, you can replace the standard Google Assistant with Gemini and call it the same way you called your old Assistant. But more than just setting timers and telling you the weather, if you let it, Bard can answer complex questions, make suggestions, read your emails, and do all the other things you want.

That last part is important. Gemini isn't as conversational as ChatGPT, but its ability to connect to Gmail, Google Maps, and Google Docs makes it very interesting.

When I asked them to summarize the details of my Airbnb reservation, they took the information from two different emails and compiled it into a neat little bulleted list. I then asked them to draft an email to their friend with all the details. When you ask an AI to write you an email or text message, the results are often too embarrassing to actually send to anyone. Surprisingly, this was fine.

It doesn't seem like a big deal, but this is the first time I've been really impressed with AI as a tool to help get things done. Maybe I'm lacking in imagination, but ChatGPT gets boring quickly. There are only so many times you can brainstorm retro arcade business plans and vacation ideas. What I really want is someone to help me with the pile of digital junk I'm constantly wading through just to live my life.

When a Gemini comes up with something for me, like a recipe or a packing list, I have a place to put it.

Unfortunately, Gemini is not like that yet. I think he's much more useful than a regular assistant, and there's a lot to like about him so far. There's a little G icon at the bottom of every answer provided, and you can search on Google to fact-check Gemini's research. That's important because AI tends to make things up sometimes.

I also appreciate that when Gemini comes up with something for me, like a recipe or a packing list, I have a place to put it. Gemini can export answers directly to her Google Docs or Gmail. When you get the same kind of things from ChatGPT, they just feel like they're floating in space until you copy and paste them somewhere. They're saved in history, but you get my point.

However, Geminis are not good at understanding context. I told them I was going to ride my bike to my next neighborhood and asked them to suggest things to do when I got there. It spat out an entire wall of text, including “I'm not kidding,” and suggestions like scuba diving, seeing live theater, and gambling at the casino. Technically, you can do all of these things in Burien, Washington, but you can't do them on a whim during the day. It's not a place you can easily ride a bicycle to.

Gemini includes the ability to match your answers with Google results.

Geminis don't seem to understand the difference between planning a vacation and casually riding a bike.

In this situation, I feel like Gemini will show you Google Maps for your machine. Meanwhile, ChatGPT's voice chat suggested me to go to some parks and coffee shops. They also asked me if I had any other plans to visit, and when I said I might want to buy some books, they suggested a particular bookstore. Very thoughtful! But then I found Gemini's Google Maps integration to be more useful. I asked for the bus route home and Gemini told me the correct route. On the other hand, at ChatGPT she had to wait for a bus that only arrived every 30 minutes.

Talking to a Gemini is like talking to a Google search results page. Just say “Hey Google,” ask a question, and Google will tell you the answer. Otherwise, you're just reading the text. And often a lot of text. This assistant can use an editor. I was also surprised that Gemini can't access my calendar, but at the moment he doesn't have any extensions like Gmail or Docs. If you want to add something to your calendar, you'll have to switch to the regular assistant. At that point, just create a calendar event yourself.

Talking to Gemini feels like talking to a Google search results page

A decade ago, smart assistants like Siri and Alexa were touted as the next major way to interact with devices, but we've seen their progress stall across the industry. For now, Gemini is a completely optional assistant. But it's not hard to imagine that it could eventually replace Google Assistant as the default, especially since Google has been scaling back its Assistant features in recent years. Perhaps we have reached the limits of what non-AI voice assistants can reliably do.

To me, replacing Gemini with the regular Google Assistant seems like a low-stakes gamble. I trained myself a long time ago not to use voice assistants because they never seem to be able to do what I want them to do. Gemini still sets my timer and tells me if it's going to rain, so why not bet on something a little more clever to help me with my daily life? I hope you can learn some lessons. In the meantime, I have to go to scuba diving lessons.

