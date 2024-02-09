The Army struggles to standardize without stifling innovation.





ATLANTA For Capt. Chris Aliperti, the January hackathon, the 3rd Infantry Division's annual innovation collaboration with Georgia Tech, felt like coming home.

The young infantry officer comes out of the Georgia-based division with a Ranger tab and expert infantry badge, as well as a former NASA internship and a master's degree in biomedical engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

After leading an infantry platoon, Aliperti was selected to co-found the Division Marne Innovation Center and took over as Deputy Innovation Officer in 2022. In that role, he spearheaded the development of mold condition recognition tools using sensors and his 3D printing. Parts to monitor a brigade's worth of barracks in hopes of catching mold before it starts to grow. He loved working with Soldiers across the division to solve everyday problems, he said.

But as Aliperti neared the end of his stint at Fort Stewart, Georgia, he realized he didn't have to take the next step as an innovation officer. He was faced with a dilemma. Will he leave the Army to continue working in an emerging technology field, or will he take the next level of military professional education and check the infantry officer box until he can apply for other opportunities within the Army?

he is not alone. The Army's talent development and management bureaucracy struggles to meet the needs of soldiers who are prized for their ability to beat the system, creating an innovation paradox.

To Aliperti's relief, high-ranking personnel officials intervened and spared him the option of appointing him a lecturer in mechanical engineering and deputy director of West Point's Center for Engineering Innovation. Recognizing how unusual the Army's intervention in his case was, Aliperti teamed up with Capt. Chris Flournois (now the Marne Division Innovation Director) and other Soldiers in similar roles to develop a plan for the service innovation community. created a human resource management strategy proposal.

Flournoy said he wants to formalize enough innovations to have a lasting impact on the Army.but [it must] It provides enough flexibility for operations departments to tailor the innovation cell to their immediate needs.

Now, Captain. Chris Aliperti (left) and Capt. Chris Flournoy (right) spoke to Army Times about the future of innovation talent management in the Army. (army)

The Army is well aware of the mission it faces and is developing creative individual talent management, according to Col. Chris Sailing, who led the Human Resources Command's innovation efforts before joining Recruiting Command last month. That alone will never be enough. She said Army-level planning teams are looking for ways to track soldiers with such experience and create permanent, dedicated roles for them.

Aliperti and Flournoy are supporting the process and spoke to Army Times to explain their efforts.

Part of the problem, Aliperti argued, is that there doesn't seem to be a good model for identifying the qualities of a good innovation officer. Currently, selection is informal and decentralized, in contrast to the formal board processes employed by centralized organizations such as the Army Software Factory.

Other militaries, such as the Air Force, have developed personnel management tags known as Army Supplemental Skills Identifiers to track soldiers who perform innovative roles. Army skill identifiers often also require a formal educational curriculum. The Captains see this as an opportunity to ensure that all formally certified innovators have technology and data literacy in addition to other relevant skills. Seiling said work is underway to create a skills identifier, but Aliperti warned it could take years to complete.

While developing skills codes is the Army's way of solving talent tracking problems, Aliperti and Flournoy also believe that developing skills codes is the Army's way of solving talent tracking problems, but Aliperti and Flournoy also believe that developing skills codes is an organized consortium of innovation experts to help leaders train, track and hire such soldiers. I am thinking of creating a.

Then comes the challenge of finding ways to leverage such talent without the Army having to exceptionally manage innovators like Aliperti. Captains had mixed feelings about the Army codifying the work of tactical innovation into unit organizational charts (something Seiling suggested the service was exploring), but all this There is a danger of prescribing a one-size-fits-all solution that may not necessarily work for all forces.

And not all such soldiers need to spend their entire careers in specialized work, they said.

Flournois, for example, plans to lead an infantry company after leaving his current role. He changed his mind about leaving the Army because he saw potential benefits to the service by leveraging his expertise at the corporate level.

Thanks to my experience in human-machine integration, I would be in a great company [commander] He said he would be tagged to go to Project Convergence and test things. I have some prior knowledge as to why this is important, but [Armys talent management system] There's no way to know if I'm the right person for that.

How innovation helps Georgia-based armored brigade

The Army's Tactical Innovation Movement, which has drawn criticism from those who believe its value is undermined by isolating such organizations from traditional military acquisition channels, will be held Jan. 7 at Georgia Tech. Officials attending the event highlighted real results from such efforts.

Col. Molly Solsberry is the commander of the 513th Military Intelligence Brigade, which provides intelligence support to U.S. Central Command from Fort Eisenhower, Georgia. Prior to his current assignment, Solsberry completed a fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and served in data and innovation-oriented roles with the XVIII Airborne Command and Joint Special Operations Command. Her soldiers participated in her hackathon event, where she spoke with Army Times.

Col. Molly Solsberry, 513th Military Intelligence Brigade commander, addresses participants at the 3rd Infantry Division and Georgia Tech Annual Innovation “Hackathon” event at the Coda Center in Atlanta, Georgia, January 7, 2024. (Courtesy of Dean Winkie)

I know that it is possible to harness the talent of universities and research institutes to create laboratories that can be taken to the battlefield and yield results, she said. I've seen some examples where it worked.

Mr. Solsbury (and Mr. Aliperti and Mr. Flournoy) act as catalysts to enable frontline soldiers to design and implement solutions to problems by providing them with the tools, space, expertise, and resources they need. , emphasized the importance of maintaining a cadre of professional innovation talent. A partnership between the 3rd Infantry Division and Georgia Tech Research Institute provides participants with time, tools and technical expertise.

At the January 7 event, teams presented proposals for inexpensive vehicle-mounted electromagnetic spectrum sensors. Rapid-curing foam that allows vehicles to quickly pass through anti-tank ditches. Portable cooling tool for battlefield computer servers. Portable high frequency signal emitter. The commander of the division's 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team tasked the unit with identifying and submitting a project proposal in advance of the unit's summer National Training Center rotation, Flournova said.

One of the soldiers working on the foam bridge project was Sgt. Nicholas Harris, platoon sergeant with Company A, 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion.

Having the scientists here has helped speed up what we were trying to figure out, Harris said. This engineer explained that testing the team's ideas at the innovation level without external support such as events would definitely be a time-consuming and labor-intensive process.

He believes that by putting soldiers and scientists in the same room, everyone can be on the same page about the stakes.

Scientists and professors who try to deal with problems like this on a daily basis don't really get it. [them] Harris said it's aimed at the lowest end user: the soldiers who are actually using it.

A diorama model for crossing an anti-tank ditch foam bridge was developed at the 3rd Infantry Division and Georgia Tech joint innovation “hackathon” event held at the Coda Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 7, 2024. presents the proposed technique. (Davis Winkie/Staff)

The foam-based bridge concept was inspired by reports that the Israeli military was testing sponge bombs for use against tunnels, which Harris identified as the most dangerous mission in the combat engineer program: artillery bombardment. It is intended to speed up the hasty breakthrough of the obstacle belt at the bottom. Mr. Harris, gesturing to himself, said that Army doctrine estimates that his troops would suffer about 50 percent casualties in a combined weapons invasion.

we lose time. We lose people, he said. That's the problem.

Field tests will then be conducted to see if the foam formulation can dry faster (and support the weight of the tank) than the 10-minute benchmark set by current bridging tactics.

But even if the follow-up experiment was not successful, Solsbury insisted that the workshop was not a waste.

The seed that was planted was that we had a sergeant, a lieutenant and a young warrant officer who was there, she said. They're going to bring back a design thinking approach and teach every soldier some of the magic that happens in this combat. [events] It involves young soldiers at the ground level.

Davis Winkie covers the Army for Military Times. He studied history at Vanderbilt and his UNC at Chapel Hill, where he served in the Army Guard for five years. His investigations have won him the Society of Professional Journalists' 2023 Sunshine Award and the Military Reporter and Editor's Consecutive Award, among others. Davis was also a finalist for the 2022 Livingston Award.

