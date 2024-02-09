How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini AI on your Android smartphone





In addition to giving Bard a new name, Google has also begun rolling out a dedicated Gemini AI app for Android users, calling it “an important first step toward building a true AI assistant.” iOS users can use Gemini within the Google app itself, but it can't be made the default assistant. Android users, are you feeling lucky? If you also have an Android device, here's how to use Gemini AI instead of the standard Google Assistant.

How to make Gemini AI your go-to voice assistant

You will need a US Google account to download and use the Gemini app, as this app is not rolled out worldwide and is only available in the US. Follow our handy guide to learn how to change your Play Store country.

If you don't have a US account, you won't be able to see the list of Gemini AI apps on the Google Play Store. However, if you're already in the US, you're in luck. Anyway, follow these steps to make Gemini your default assistant.

Install the Gemini app Go to Google Play Store, search for Gemini, and next to it[インストール]Tap the button. Make sure to access the Play Store through a US Google account. Setting up the Gemini app As soon as you open the Gemini AI app, you will see a[開始]A button will appear. Tap on it. On the next page, tap Agree to Terms of Use. that's all.

After this small setup, Gemini AI will automatically replace Google Assistant. From now on, all known ways to access Google Assistant will call Gemini AI instead. The most common is to press and hold the power button on your Android phone or say “Ok Google.”

Switch between Google Assistant and Gemini

If your Google Assistant disappears from your device, don't panic. You can also take it home again. To do this, see the following steps:

Go to the Gemini app and tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Then tap Settings in the dropdown that appears. Then tap on the “Google Digital Assistant” option at the bottom. From here, tap to select the assistant you want to use, and it will immediately be set as her primary assistant.

These steps are also useful if Gemini AI is not automatically set as the default assistant on your Android phone. Follow the process above and select and enable Gemini.

If your Gemini app isn't working and location isn't supported? Try this fix

Now, even if you follow the steps above, you may still receive an “Unsupported location” or “Gemini is not available” error message when launching the app in an unsupported region. To change your assistant's default language, follow the steps below.

Open the Google app and tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Then tap Settings and select Google Assistant on the next page. Then select Language and tap the currently active language. This will bring up the language selection menu. Select English (United States) here.

that's all. Then restart the Gemini app and it should work. However, if you don't want to go through the hassle of creating a US Gmail account in the first place, you can easily sideload the Google Gemini APK (Visit) from platforms like APKMirror.

Once you sideload the APK, you can easily access and set up Gemini Assistant using the steps outlined above. If you encounter any problems, please leave a comment below. We will support you.

This allows you to easily turn Google Gemini into an AI assistant instead of Google Assistant. This is the first big step Google has taken to take on ChatGPT, and I believe there will be more to come at Google I/O later this year. We're testing Gemini's capabilities and pushing it to its limits alongside ChatGPT, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, let us know if you can get the Gemini app to work on your Android smartphone.

